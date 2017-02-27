An artistically designed apartment in Kolkata

Today we will be going on tour of a beautifully designed family apartment in Kolkata. Earthy and warm colour tones, beautiful and patterned separations, smart false ceilings, and creative wall decor, packs the apartment artistically. This home in Kolkata is not just comfortable in every way but also trendy from every angle and perfect for the modern lifestyles. Innovative lighting designs and sophisticated furnishings make the ambience inviting in all sense.
The wooden panel with intricate spiral design separates the room space delicately into an entertainment den and formal living space. The full length peacock feather design on the wall in golden color adjoining the panel, adds great beauty a style quotient to the space, giving it a traditional touch.
The wooden lighting panel on the ceiling, in turn, makes the separation clearer. Though the entertainment den is well lit with yellow and white light, ample amount of sunlight brightens up the room during the day through the large latticed window.
Play of rich colour tones combined with wooden panels gives the living room a bright and welcoming touch. The stone cladding on one wall and wall texture on the adjacent wall give the required modern feel to the space. The brown futuristic coffee table along with the white and brown couch complements the background completely. And with the play of lighting in the false ceiling adds to the overall style.
Stone cladding, white wood, and the dark brown coloured dining table create an energetic ambience in the dining area. The small closet attached to the stone cladded wall gives ample of storage space while the illuminated areas on the wall add to the style quotient. The false ceiling and placing of lights show how thoughtfully the room space is designed and utilized. Get in touch with an architect for more assistance.
Ths U-shaped kitchen with cabinets running in line both under the kitchen station and on the wall up to the ceiling, is one of the most convenient and comfortable kitchen designs, as the U-shape design helps in optimum space utilization. The combination of light and dark brown blends beautifully on the cabinets and works in contrast with the completely white cabinets upto the ceiling. The granite countertop and minimalist chrome detailing completes the look of the kitchen space.
The back wall of the bed in the room is the showstopper with its captivating amalgamation of white wooden panels and golden coloured wall texture. The white wooden panels on the wall are embedded with recessed lights to create a unique play of light. The wardrobe, in turn, is designed thoughtfully too, where the white colour in the centre makes the wardrobe look wide.
The quirky wall panel behind the headrest of the bed in white and brown-golden colour tones creates a stark contrast to the overall room space. The sleek cushioned headboard, the built-in bedside lamps, and the brown parallel lines on the border of the bed together create an unusual and mesmerizing look. The window brings in ample amount of sunlight to keep the room warm and fresh.
