An artistically designed apartment in Kolkata

The wooden panel with intricate spiral design separates the room space delicately into an entertainment den and formal living space. The full length peacock feather design on the wall in golden color adjoining the panel, adds great beauty a style quotient to the space, giving it a traditional touch.

The wooden lighting panel on the ceiling, in turn, makes the separation clearer. Though the entertainment den is well lit with yellow and white light, ample amount of sunlight brightens up the room during the day through the large latticed window.