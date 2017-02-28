A small apartment with a refreshing layout

For renovation projects, we want to add freshness and completely change the earlier look of the home, while infusing style and modernity into it. Today, we look at a small apartment, in which the professional has introduced simple changes using an open-plan layout in the living and kitchen, a well-designed compact bathroom, bright colours and minimal bedroom furnishings to achieve a sense of spaciousness.
If you have a small apartment and are wondering how to improve its design, browse through these images to get inspired.
Generally, the entrance passageway of a home is not as well decorated as other rooms, but a few small touches can make a big difference. A narrow shelf with some dried flower arrangements and a few framed pictures add a nice touch. Every area of the apartment is defined by a different type of flooring, including wooden laminate in the corridor. This is an excellent option if your budget does not permit the use of higher-quality materials.
Open-plan layouts are gaining popularity nowadays, especially in designing small apartments, and it’s not hard to see why! The living and dining rooms usually share the same space, and all the common areas, including the kitchen are brought into the open layout, which is an excellent way to reduce the number of walls in your home and avoid tiny rooms that are claustrophobic.
As we enter the hall through the corridor, the first thing that draws our attention is the patterned ceramic tiles, which are commonly used in kitchens. In this apartment, it is laid throughout the room, even in the open-plan living area. While some people like a wall to hide the kitchen area, it’s preferable to keep it open in a simple circular layout throughout the entire hall for making the room feel spacious.
The kitchen is modern with its white surfaces bringing an eye-catching brightness to the area. Flat-panel cabinets and new equipment add to its contemporary feel. The island counter is a great idea as it serves as a breakfast bar for casual dining in addition to providing workspace for food preparation. A closer look at the small and elegant design elements, including the classic clock and a plant on each of the contemporary box shelves on the wall, reveals that each item has been carefully chosen. Finally, see how the kitchen has ample storage to keep it neat and organized?
The dining room, kitchen and living area are intertwined, but are decorated simply to achieve a modern look. The patterned flooring eliminates the need for a carpet. The four-seater dining table is placed against the wall so that it takes up less space. The lounge has a double sofa that converts into bed, whenever required.
It’s not easy to incorporate all the essential modern elements into such a small bathroom. However, the result is quite remarkable! Compared to the social areas, the tiling in the bathroom is more colourful. The walls are covered with dark blue transparent glass tiles, while a modern glass shower cubicle is fitted in despite the limited space – well designed is all we can say!
Our last stop in this small apartment is the bedroom. Like the rest of the home, it is decorated in a plain and simple style. Wood is preferred to the ceramic flooring tiles in the other rooms. The wooden headboard and small bedside table match the flooring. Wood is used in the bedroom as it is stronger compared to other materials and can be replaced easily.
