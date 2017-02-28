A small apartment with a refreshing layout

For renovation projects, we want to add freshness and completely change the earlier look of the home, while infusing style and modernity into it. Today, we look at a small apartment, in which the professional has introduced simple changes using an open-plan layout in the living and kitchen, a well-designed compact bathroom, bright colours and minimal bedroom furnishings to achieve a sense of spaciousness.

If you have a small apartment and are wondering how to improve its design, browse through these images to get inspired.