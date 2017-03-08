A beautiful and and cosy house in Pune

Aptly named “Eccentric House”, this bungalow in Pune is a beautiful getaway for weekend parties, social get-togethers and leisurely activities. Surprisingly, this lavish home was designed by the architects at Ogling Inches Design Architects in only 15 lakhs. Elegantly finished pinewood was used liberally throughout the house, while the exteriors flaunt artistic combinations of various materials like stones, bricks and slate. A lot of brainstorming had gone into this project to make it cosy and unique, despite a modest budget. The interiors will wow you with a very innovative false ceiling, sophisticated colours and futuristic furniture. Soft yet practical lighting further accentuates the elegance of this residence.
It’s simply awe-inspiring how layers of bricks, natural stones, terracotta tiles and slate have been combined to build the exterior walls. The variety of colours and textures is interesting and lends lots of character to the house.
Gorgeously landscaped and manicured gardens surround the house, to make space for outdoor pleasures. Lush grass has been paired with natural stone walls and neatly paved pathways for a soothing and subtly rustic ambiance.
Creatively woven ropes make up the unusual false ceiling in the living area. It allows the lights to shine through in a diffused manner, thereby making the ambiance soothing and magical.
The uniquely shaped wooden coffee table steals the show in the living space, besides the false ceiling you saw before. Its design is geometrically inspired goes very well with the small and trendy couch.
Sleek, simple yet elegant, the wooden panel holding the TV adds warmth and cosiness to the living space. Smartly positioned wooden partitions also separate the living from the dining, but leave a window in between for visual openness.
Just like in the living space, the dining area too flaunts a false ceiling made of woven ropes. A brilliant blue wall acts as an attractive backdrop for the fashionable white and wooden furniture.
The brilliant blue wall behind the bed and the dark grey floor serve as the perfect backdrops for the light-hued wooden furniture. Elegant wall-mounted reading lamps, beautiful sky blue bedding and minimalism make this bedroom soothing, welcoming and ideal for sweet dreams.
Whether it is the trendy wooden sink unit or the unusual sink itself, everything in this bathroom speaks of taste and functionality. The round mirror, sleek shelf under it, and warm wooden colours make the space cosy and refreshing.
