8 charming kitchen wall designs to inspire you

homify Modern kitchen
White is always a charming colour for the kitchen, but there are times when colours can help to set the mood or make the space more practical. There are also several other unique kitchen wall design ideas you will find here that may be just the thing your kitchen needs for a little face-lift. 

The ideabook will present 8 charming kitchen wall designs which pretty much involve colours, patterns and materials that can make the kitchen a cheerful and energetic place. Let's browse through these pictures from homify professionals shall we? 

1. Exposed bricks

Mieszkanie w kolorze, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Exposed bricks make this kitchen look cosy and gives it a rustic feel. The combination of materials presented here creates excellent decorative solutions for modern and contemporary environments.

2. Not just wood

Eco-friendly mini staging, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Modern kitchen
Pictured here, we see wood and slates collaborate in a simple yet modern kitchen.  Other materials that were used include anthracite, concrete and steel. Using a variety of different materials creates a more visually interesting style that is eccentric and modern. 

3. Retro

Moderne Konzepte für Ihre Traumküche, Inken Voss Design Inken Voss Design Modern kitchen
This retro kitchen design 

in shades of orange is a treat for vintage lovers. The large rounded patterns of orange covering walls, furniture and home accessories brings a cheery mood to the kitchen. 



4. Wallpaper

Bespoke Map Wallpaper Kitchen Splashback Design Wallpapered Modern kitchen
Why not use the wallpaper in the kitchen? Now there's loads of choice when it comes to motifs and attractive colours. All you have to do is adjust the wallpaper to your taste and the design of your kitchen. 

5. Stone carving

Stone cladding concept homify Asian style living room
What about a kitchen that looks like it has been carved in stone? It could even come with polished stone cladding on the walls if you prefer a more elegant look. 

6. Black and white

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
The combination of black and white is very attractive and youthful. It also gives the kitchen a contemporary edge, perfect for those creative millenials out there. 


7. Colours

Offene Wohnküche mit Insel, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle Modern kitchen
As you can see, white and purple can create a charming kitchen. Light wood and gray leather benches lined up perfectly complements the aesthetics and fucntionality of the kitchen. The kitchen is visually harmonious and very attractive. 

8. Combinations that pop

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow. homify Modern kitchen
Clear lines on a glossy surface with bright yellow pendant lamps that coordinate with walls of the same colour make it a sunny kitchen with lots of joy. The combination of different colours and materials makes this kitchen pop loud and clear. 

We hope you've found some interesting ideas here for your own kitchen at home. For more kitchen ideas, have a look at healthy kitchen accesories. 

Which kitchen wall design do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


