8 charming kitchen wall designs to inspire you

White is always a charming colour for the kitchen, but there are times when colours can help to set the mood or make the space more practical. There are also several other unique kitchen wall design ideas you will find here that may be just the thing your kitchen needs for a little face-lift.

The ideabook will present 8 charming kitchen wall designs which pretty much involve colours, patterns and materials that can make the kitchen a cheerful and energetic place. Let's browse through these pictures from homify professionals shall we?