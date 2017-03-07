A trendy 2200sqft Hyderabad apartment was designed in 20 lakhs

This spacious flat in Hyderabad was designed for Mr. Radhakrishna and his family by the architects at Vidhitsa Group. Though mostly soft and sober colours like white and beige have been used throughout the home, elements in wood and glass appear to create visual depth and interest. From stylish false ceilings to trendy furniture, creative doors and smart closets, there are many notable features to arrest your attention in this apartment. Contemporary fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom make living here convenient and comfortable. Also keep an eye out for clever space utilisation ideas.
The simple yet elegant wood and beige panelling on the false ceiling adds colour to the double-height environment and supports a beautiful chandelier. Sleek panels on the wall, glass balustrade for the mezzanine and glass windows near the ceiling make this space bright, airy and visually open.
A balcony on the mezzanine acts as an outdoor spot for sunbathing or breathing in fresh air. But the brilliant idea here is the introduction of clear glass panels which allow the sunlight to enter the home through the balcony.
Rendered in dark wood and white, the TV unit in the living space is a very trendy and sleek affair. The colours have been mimicked for the cabinets under the staircase too, taking the concept of storage to a whole new level. The transparent glass balustrade of the stairway comes with a sleek steel railing and ensures that the environment appears open and bright.
A contemporary open plan layout allows the kitchen to merge with the other functional areas, thus making it easy for the chef to socialise. White and cream hues dominate this space too, with dark wooden elements appearing randomly for contrast.
White is the colour which mostly dominates this bright and airy kitchen for a spacious and clean look. The island as well as the cooking counter is equipped with smooth cabinets and drawers to make storage a dream. A row of small cabinets has been created above the chimney too, allowing the windows to flood the kitchen with sunlight. The wooden door on the left is a creative piece with tiny glass squares allowing light to pass through.
Dark and light wooden elements were combined with lightly printed screens to create a very stylish panelling for this bedroom. It features neat bedside tables and extend across the ceiling to support the fan. Creamy white walls and a light wooden floor also help in ensuring a relaxing and cosy ambiance here.
Splashes of hot pink add colour and life to this sober and trendy wardrobe. The floral print on the wallpaper is an appealing touch too.
This wall-to-wall wood, white and grey wardrobe looks very elegant and sleek. But what makes it unique is that it has been customised intelligently to accommodate a study station with drawers, right in front of the window too.
The combination of beige and wooden tiles has made this bathroom cosy, inviting and warm. Trendy fixtures, minimalistic sanitary wares and a practical ledge behind the WC add to the convenience here.
Here’s another tour - A beautiful 7000sqft bungalow in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh