A trendy 2200sqft Hyderabad apartment was designed in 20 lakhs

This spacious flat in Hyderabad was designed for Mr. Radhakrishna and his family by the architects at Vidhitsa Group. Though mostly soft and sober colours like white and beige have been used throughout the home, elements in wood and glass appear to create visual depth and interest. From stylish false ceilings to trendy furniture, creative doors and smart closets, there are many notable features to arrest your attention in this apartment. Contemporary fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom make living here convenient and comfortable. Also keep an eye out for clever space utilisation ideas.