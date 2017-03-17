A beautiful house for the Indian family

This house was designed and built in a modern style, but with very unique details. Some of the small details that make this house a home are the neutral colour scheme, the spacious rooms, the large glass windows and sliding doors, the modern finishes and the functionality of each room. This beautiful home was designed by architects, Francois Marais Architects.

We invite you to join us on a tour of this breath-taking home and be inspired by the many small details it has to offer. We hope you will find some suitable ideas for your home here.