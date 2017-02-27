Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ideas to use your walls to install the TV

Rita Deo Rita Deo
PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Often the sight of bare empty walls infuses an urge to fill it with interesting objects to make the room colorful and vibrant. But the true essence of wall décor lies in restraining oneself from going overboard and dressing the walls with ungainly knickknacks. While taking the advice of professionals is always helpful, personal taste should also be visible in decorating walls. 

In this ideabook our interior designers have provided 10 incredible creative ideas that will help to make the most of your walls by installing the flat TV. The ideas which include an eclectic combination of patterns, objects and colors that will transform your walls and lend grace to your home.

1. In wall integration

Private Objekte, Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur Modern living room
Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur

Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur
Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur
Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur

Though integrating electronics like television and music systems followed by built-in furniture is not a new idea, it does not fail to impress due to the fluidity with which objects get integrated into walls. The secret of in-wall integration lies in perfect alignment of objects that complements your walls and become worthy of admiration.

2. Suspended in space

Villa Germany, HI-MACS® HI-MACS® Modern living room
HI-MACS®

HI-MACS®
HI-MACS®
HI-MACS®

Generally, it is chimneys that are embedded in the wall that protrude from roof outside but now interior designers have a different and unique proposal that combines - a fireplace / wall / TV stand. This integrated structure besides providing warmth to the region where it is placed, creates a charming piece of decor in the modern living room making it clutter free region that improves communication between your rooms.

3. Elegant backdrop

lobby lcd unit Aayam Consultants Modern living room lobby,lcd unit
Aayam Consultants

lobby lcd unit

Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

Usually elements like wallpaper, decals or designer tiles are embedded on walls to improve aesthetics around furniture and other decor in the room. But here a unique wall decoration plan has been used to give artistic touch to the wall and create a stylish background for television with embedded stone chips. The dark tone of the decorative wall is carried forward with dark wooden bars on the ceiling set amidst neutral toned background.

4. Combining classic and modern

Lakeview cinema, London Residential AV Solutions Ltd London Residential AV Solutions Ltd Modern media room
London Residential AV Solutions Ltd

Lakeview cinema

London Residential AV Solutions Ltd
London Residential AV Solutions Ltd
London Residential AV Solutions Ltd

Classic décor style appreciated for its simple beauty is still much in demand and today is blended with modern elements to help it adapt with changing tastes. In this trendy living room decorated with classic style furniture and accessories the television on the wall above the fireplace appears more like a piece of art.

5. Bookshelf in the wall

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Open shelves on the wall are an easy way to set up a library at home in your favorite lounging place. With an elegant wall unit like the one here set across an entire wall in the entertainment room that provides an elegant setup to lounge around watching movies or reading books. Numerous shelves and niches provide adequate space to stack up books and memorabilia along with sizable collection of music and movies.

6. Discreet elegance

Départamento Vidalta, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern living room
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

In regions where rooms exist around open floor spaces, it is difficult to define limits of individual rooms without creating visible
barriers. In this house, the dark wall made of marble serves twin duties as solid background for television and discreet divider between living and dining areas.


7. Elegance of wall panels

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple wood panel with elegant grain designs can make a noticeable difference between a dull and modern wall without heavy investment. Here the wood panels serve as backdrop for television and wall décor giving strong competition to bright blue furniture dominating the living room.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This picture shows how the strategically placed lighting arrangement around the panel makes a joyous partnership with ceiling lights and chandelier.

8. Part of décor

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Walls can become an intrinsic part of interior décor like empty canvass awaiting a stroke of genius. In a minimalist living room devoid of fluff and color, recessed wall shelves with edgy lighting and mirror outlined in wood are sufficient décor though a painting or two would bring some color into the room.

9. Poetry on the wall

Residencia MR , Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern living room Wood Beige
Interiorisarte

Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte

Why have a dull wall paper or piece of art on the wall if you can have a wistful piece of poetry on it? In a warm living room like this with cozy wooden furniture one would just need wall décor that makes people feel at home and what would be more appropriate than a cute poem sketched on concrete for eternity?

10. Wall panel for all needs

Olivo. Las Colinas. Marjal, GESTEC. Arquitectura & Ingeniería GESTEC. Arquitectura & Ingeniería Mediterranean style living room
GESTEC. Arquitectura &amp; Ingeniería

GESTEC. Arquitectura & Ingeniería
GESTEC. Arquitectura &amp; Ingeniería
GESTEC. Arquitectura & Ingeniería

When you have a wall panel that serves multiple purposes that include holding up a large television unit, supporting a fireplace and also serving as a display area for books and décor pieces then no effort is required to decorate the region.

Now that you have suitable tips to decorate your walls here are suggestions to help you Decide if you want wallpaper or paint for the walls.

A 900sqft Vadodara office designed for Rupees 15 lakhs
Which wall decor idea did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks