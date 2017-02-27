10 ideas to use your walls to install the TV

Often the sight of bare empty walls infuses an urge to fill it with interesting objects to make the room colorful and vibrant. But the true essence of wall décor lies in restraining oneself from going overboard and dressing the walls with ungainly knickknacks. While taking the advice of professionals is always helpful, personal taste should also be visible in decorating walls.

In this ideabook our interior designers have provided 10 incredible creative ideas that will help to make the most of your walls by installing the flat TV. The ideas which include an eclectic combination of patterns, objects and colors that will transform your walls and lend grace to your home.