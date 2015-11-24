Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stylish apartment in white

Anjena Pillai Anjena Pillai
반짝이는 드레스룸과 대면형 주방인테리어_30py, 홍예디자인 홍예디자인 Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

White is known to be a serene and calming colour that not only evokes a sense of purity and cleanliness, but also sophistication and confidence. But before one decides to go all-white for their home decor, it is important to keep a few things in mind. While you start doing up your home from scratch using the white palette, you can also work around your current interior design by introducing elements in white. 

The most important thing to keep in mind is to steer clear of dousing your entire home in white, and to strategically incorporate tiny colourful elements that are in sync with the existing colour. This stylish apartment for example, does just that! Read on to find out how. 

Living Room

반짝이는 드레스룸과 대면형 주방인테리어_30py, 홍예디자인 홍예디자인 Modern living room
홍예디자인

홍예디자인
홍예디자인
홍예디자인

The white walls, ceiling, and floor with an occasional burst of colour in the form of the red chair, abstract trunk, and sofa set exude effortlessness. With a bare minimum essentials covered, the rest of the room looks spacious and clean.  

Dining Space

반짝이는 드레스룸과 대면형 주방인테리어_30py, 홍예디자인 홍예디자인 Modern kitchen
홍예디자인

홍예디자인
홍예디자인
홍예디자인

The strategic and clever use of the wood in this dining space against the pristine white background breaks the monotony. The industrial-inspired lights overhead further bring a warm and modern look to this space. 

Kitchen

반짝이는 드레스룸과 대면형 주방인테리어_30py, 홍예디자인 홍예디자인 Modern kitchen
홍예디자인

홍예디자인
홍예디자인
홍예디자인

The kitchen exudes an uber stylish and organised look. It is complete with an open crockery unit on the side that features the slight wooden details. The middle counter is done up in a stunning silver, making it the eye-catching piece of this space. 

Bedroom

반짝이는 드레스룸과 대면형 주방인테리어_30py, 홍예디자인 홍예디자인 Modern style bedroom
홍예디자인

홍예디자인
홍예디자인
홍예디자인

This pretty and feminine bedroom looks stunning and peaceful in white. The wall feature above the bed adds to its charm. Even the sheets are chosen in keeping with the white theme. The uncluttered look of this lovely bedroom makes it warm and pleasing at the same time. 

Walk-in Closet

반짝이는 드레스룸과 대면형 주방인테리어_30py, 홍예디자인 홍예디자인 Modern dressing room
홍예디자인

홍예디자인
홍예디자인
홍예디자인

Probably the only room to vary slightly from the white theme, is the walk-in closet. This walk-in closet is what every girl and woman will want.  The most striking part of this room is the stunning gold floor! The glittering speckles of gold in the tiles instantly bring a dramatic look to the room. 

Bathrom

반짝이는 드레스룸과 대면형 주방인테리어_30py, 홍예디자인 홍예디자인 Modern bathroom
홍예디자인

홍예디자인
홍예디자인
홍예디자인

Going for an all-white bathroom instantly gives a clean and organised look. The pristine white tiles, ceramic toilet, and glass-covered shower area bring a spectacular look. 

If you like these ideas, visit this ideabook for more inspiration on white-inspired home decor. 

​Simple tips to jazz up the hallway


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks