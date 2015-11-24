A stylish apartment in white

White is known to be a serene and calming colour that not only evokes a sense of purity and cleanliness, but also sophistication and confidence. But before one decides to go all-white for their home decor, it is important to keep a few things in mind. While you start doing up your home from scratch using the white palette, you can also work around your current interior design by introducing elements in white.

The most important thing to keep in mind is to steer clear of dousing your entire home in white, and to strategically incorporate tiny colourful elements that are in sync with the existing colour. This stylish apartment for example, does just that! Read on to find out how.