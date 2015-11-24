A stylish apartment in white

White is known to be a serene and calming colour that not only evokes a sense of purity and cleanliness, but also sophistication and confidence. But before one decides to go all-white for their home decor, it is important to keep a few things in mind. While you start doing up your home from scratch using the white palette, you can also work around your current interior design by introducing elements in white.
The most important thing to keep in mind is to steer clear of dousing your entire home in white, and to strategically incorporate tiny colourful elements that are in sync with the existing colour. This stylish apartment for example, does just that! Read on to find out how.
The white walls, ceiling, and floor with an occasional burst of colour in the form of the red chair, abstract trunk, and sofa set exude effortlessness. With a bare minimum essentials covered, the rest of the room looks spacious and clean.
The strategic and clever use of the wood in this dining space against the pristine white background breaks the monotony. The industrial-inspired lights overhead further bring a warm and modern look to this space.
The kitchen exudes an uber stylish and organised look. It is complete with an open crockery unit on the side that features the slight wooden details. The middle counter is done up in a stunning silver, making it the eye-catching piece of this space.
This pretty and feminine bedroom looks stunning and peaceful in white. The wall feature above the bed adds to its charm. Even the sheets are chosen in keeping with the white theme. The uncluttered look of this lovely bedroom makes it warm and pleasing at the same time.
Probably the only room to vary slightly from the white theme, is the walk-in closet. This walk-in closet is what every girl and woman will want. The most striking part of this room is the stunning gold floor! The glittering speckles of gold in the tiles instantly bring a dramatic look to the room.