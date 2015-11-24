A modern home full of wonder

Modern and sophisticated homes are getting increasingly prominent by the day. More and more people are wanting their homes to reflect the modern times with trendy and clutter-free design sensibilities. Modern home decor is all about the
less is more mantra. With use of minimal furniture and decor items, homes not only get a spacious look, but also have every requirement covered. There are ways to design your home in modern sensibilities that are also easy on the pocket.
This spacious home designed by Interior Designer spells understated style and chicness. Read on to take inspiration.
The entire home is done up in a monochrome style with the prominent colours being the classic black and white. Can the sophisticated combination of black and white ever go wrong? Absolutely not! The flooring of this Living Room is done up in a rich black wooden base. With the sofa set being the only one to match it, the rest of the furniture and room is kept to a serene white.
A nice nook of the room is dedicated for the dining space. The tranquil white of the furniture and walls brings a calming look. The wall features quirky designs in black that stands out against the white background. This dining space spells modern taste with the unique and unconventional shape of the chairs.
The same colour scheme is carried onto the kitchen as well. While the counter features black marble, the cabinets are a serene white. For more ideas on how to decorate small kitchens, be sure to check out this ideabook.
The bedroom is divided into two distinct spaces, with the lounge bed on one and a work table on the other. The prominent usage of white is balanced with the uber stylish and modern black work desk.
This compact bathroom with its use of white and black, looks so light and fresh. The black toned wall cladding gives this bathroom a modern and trendy look.