A modern home full of wonder

Modern and sophisticated homes are getting increasingly prominent by the day. More and more people are wanting their homes to reflect the modern times with trendy and clutter-free design sensibilities. Modern home decor is all about the less is more mantra. With use of minimal furniture and decor items, homes not only get a spacious look, but also have every requirement covered. There are ways to design your home in modern sensibilities that are also easy on the pocket.

This spacious home designed by Interior Designer spells understated style and chicness. Read on to take inspiration.