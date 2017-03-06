Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A 2200sqft trendy terrace apartment in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Ashok Munshi's Residence , Core Design Core Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Welcome to Mr. Ashok Munshi’s cosy and contemporary apartment which comes with a spacious terrace that has been turned into a stylish home bar. Today, we will focus our attention on the bedroom and terrace, to appreciate the simple elegance which shows up in every furnishing and decorative item. Sleek and modern furniture, sudden pops of bright hues, smart utilisation of space and creative use of glass are among the things that make this residence special and welcoming. The interior designers and decorators at Core Design have accomplished a commendable job indeed.

Smartly planned bedroom

Bedroom Core Design Modern style bedroom
Core Design

Bedroom

Core Design
Core Design
Core Design

Though the bedroom is not very large, the available space has been efficiently planned to accommodate a comfy bed, a trendy wood and white TV unit with storage cabinets, and a work station. The colour scheme is soothingly neutral, with wood offering warmth. Large glass windows keep the bedroom flooded with light during the day.

Stylish and vibrant

Bed Design Core Design Modern style bedroom
Core Design

Bed Design

Core Design
Core Design
Core Design

The wallpaper behind the simple but elegant bed is a bright yet soft orange featuring big red and golden polka dot. It adds spice and life to this otherwise simple bedroom. The side tables are also neat and modern affairs, ideal for storing essentials.

Beautifully functional

Study Table Core Design Modern study/office Picture frame,Property,Furniture,Interior design,Comfort,Architecture,Wood,Clock,Grey,Shelving
Core Design

Study Table

Core Design
Core Design
Core Design

The study station is a classy combination of wood and white, and features a unique Z-shaped shelf for organising books, photographs and such. The desk and other shelves are floating and hence save on floor area.

View of the terrace

Bar Area Core Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Core Design

Bar Area

Core Design
Core Design
Core Design

As we mentioned before, the large terrace of the apartment was transformed into a bright and cheerful home bar. Wooden flooring ensures warmth, while glass makes up the walls and roof of the home bar. When the white blinds are up, sun floods this space and the glass connects the home visually with the outdoors.

Bright and fashionable

Bar Area Core Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Core Design

Bar Area

Core Design
Core Design
Core Design

The decor of the home bar is lively, colourful and simple. A couple of fashionable chairs and a set of glass coffee tables make entertaining friends easy. Cushions in vibrant hues deck the long wooden seat and make the ambiance cosy.

Very original

Bar Area Core Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Core Design

Bar Area

Core Design
Core Design
Core Design

The decor and design of the bar counter is very original and creative. A ship’s wheel, pebbles and a quirky red and white counter make the setting attractive. Multiple niches and slim glass shelves have been created to store glasses and wine bottles, while the bottle openers are mounted against the wall.  

For more ideas, take another tour - A contemporary and stylish family home full of light

9 inspiring ideas to revamp your balcony
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks