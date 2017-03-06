A 2200sqft trendy terrace apartment in Mumbai

Welcome to Mr. Ashok Munshi’s cosy and contemporary apartment which comes with a spacious terrace that has been turned into a stylish home bar. Today, we will focus our attention on the bedroom and terrace, to appreciate the simple elegance which shows up in every furnishing and decorative item. Sleek and modern furniture, sudden pops of bright hues, smart utilisation of space and creative use of glass are among the things that make this residence special and welcoming. The interior designers and decorators at Core Design have accomplished a commendable job indeed.
Though the bedroom is not very large, the available space has been efficiently planned to accommodate a comfy bed, a trendy wood and white TV unit with storage cabinets, and a work station. The colour scheme is soothingly neutral, with wood offering warmth. Large glass windows keep the bedroom flooded with light during the day.
The wallpaper behind the simple but elegant bed is a bright yet soft orange featuring big red and golden polka dot. It adds spice and life to this otherwise simple bedroom. The side tables are also neat and modern affairs, ideal for storing essentials.
The study station is a classy combination of wood and white, and features a unique Z-shaped shelf for organising books, photographs and such. The desk and other shelves are floating and hence save on floor area.
As we mentioned before, the large terrace of the apartment was transformed into a bright and cheerful home bar. Wooden flooring ensures warmth, while glass makes up the walls and roof of the home bar. When the white blinds are up, sun floods this space and the glass connects the home visually with the outdoors.
The decor of the home bar is lively, colourful and simple. A couple of fashionable chairs and a set of glass coffee tables make entertaining friends easy. Cushions in vibrant hues deck the long wooden seat and make the ambiance cosy.
The decor and design of the bar counter is very original and creative. A ship’s wheel, pebbles and a quirky red and white counter make the setting attractive. Multiple niches and slim glass shelves have been created to store glasses and wine bottles, while the bottle openers are mounted against the wall.
For more ideas, take another tour - A contemporary and stylish family home full of light