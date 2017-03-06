A breathtaking Mumbai home for a happy family

Some homes are destined to be ultra-luxurious sanctuaries for the rich and famous. And today, we will take you on the tour of one such large and stunning residence in Mumbai. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Aamrapali Bhogle, this house is a wonderful mix of modern and traditional ideas. Each room is visually appealing, comfortable and special in its own way. Multiple bedrooms accommodate all the members of the family cosily, while large and beautiful hallways make communication an adventure! Customised wall panelling, unique furniture pieces, dazzling chandeliers and unique colours make this house a fairytale creation.