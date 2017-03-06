A breathtaking Mumbai home for a happy family

Some homes are destined to be ultra-luxurious sanctuaries for the rich and famous. And today, we will take you on the tour of one such large and stunning residence in Mumbai. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Aamrapali Bhogle, this house is a wonderful mix of modern and traditional ideas. Each room is visually appealing, comfortable and special in its own way. Multiple bedrooms accommodate all the members of the family cosily, while large and beautiful hallways make communication an adventure! Customised wall panelling, unique furniture pieces, dazzling chandeliers and unique colours make this house a fairytale creation.
White dominates the expansive living area, making this a cosy and calm place. The creative false ceiling, uniquely curved sofa, exotic coffee table and a bright red artwork add personality and spice here.
The 10-feet tall mural of Lord Ganesha makes this almost all-white foyer a beautifully spiritual and serene space. Sleek shoe cabinets, pretty glass lamps and the wall art composed of mirrors add to the attraction.
Super-comfortable leather recliners and a black and white movie-inspired mural make this media room luxurious and interesting. Rich red curtains, warm wooden flooring and innovative lighting complete the plush look.
Breathtaking 3D style wall cladding in soft shades of pink and beige lend a whole new edge to this spacious and brightly-lit hallway.
Crystalline and dazzling wall cladding, jewel-like lights, a reflective ceiling and lavish use of white make this passage truly heavenly. The water feature lends serenity and unusual beauty to this space.
Intricately carved wood and white panelling and detailing make the exterior of the temple reminiscent of old Indian palaces. The filigreed double doors are a stunning touch.
Inside the temple, the seat for deities has been carved gorgeously in marble and features shelves, so that divine photographs can be arranged neatly.
Natural wood fills this dreamy dining space with warmth, while the soft white curtains ensure that nothing but kingly feasts are enjoyed here. Stylish and modern furniture offers cosy seating, and sliding glass doors open up this space to a lush garden. How refreshing!
A delightful combination of red and white make this spacious kitchen a sight to behold. Transparent glass, neat and trendy cabinets, glossy appliances, stunning wallpapers and a lovely false ceiling are the highlights here.
Elegant golden accents, velvety dark bedding, gorgeously patterned wallpapers and a couple of luxurious leather sofas make this bedroom a stunner. Luxurious lamps add to the regal ambiance.
With a staggering area of 410sqft, this monochrome bedroom flaunts crystal chandeliers, a very unique bed, stunning high-backed chairs and silvery decor accents. The effect is truly awe-inspiring.
Soft shades of beige and white come together in this modern and beautiful bedroom, to create a soothing and dreamy ambiance. Creative wall cladding, stylish furniture, golden lights and a striking deer head complete the “wow” look here.
Psychedelic patterns in 3D relief make this wardrobe unusual, youthful and bold. Aided by red accent lighting, it redefines storage in a whole new way.
3D textured wall panelling and stylish fixtures are this white and cosy bathroom’s highlights. The large mirror and bright white lighting ensure spaciousness as well as comfort. Don’t miss the unique and creative wall decor behind the WC; it brings the freshness of green grass home.
