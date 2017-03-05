A stylish Hyderabad apartment designed for 10 lakhs only

An aesthetic and functional home doesn’t always come with a hefty price tag. This stylish and contemporary apartment in Hyderabad is an example of that. The interior designers and decorators at Heavenly Decor filled this residence with tons of visual appeal and comfort, despite a modest budget of 10 lakhs. Creative false ceilings, artistic partitions, eye-catching murals and elegant furniture make this flat a must see. Space has been utilised cleverly, so that floor area can be saved as much as possible. Though the colour palette is mostly sober and soothing, vibrant touches appear every now and then to cheer up the interiors. Large windows and an airy balcony ensure that the apartment is always well-ventilated and sun-kissed.
The deep salmon pink wallpaper in the living space lends a cosy and welcoming vibe, while a gorgeous wood and white partition ensures privacy for the dining and kitchen. Glossy flooring and an open plan layout helps the flat to appear expansive and airy.
Intricately carved dark wooden panels with concealed lighting add tons of elegance to the false ceiling in the living area.
A textured white panel flanked by simple floating shelves on either side make the TV unit in the living area trendy and smart.
The prayer nook or temple in this apartment is essentially a wood and glass cubicle, and you can see one of its sides here. Dark wood and a glass panel with white leafy patterns on it make up this creative side. Note how the cubicle still complements the trendy wood and white cabinet on the right.
The door of the temple is an elegant wooden affair with filigreed panels on either side. A translucent glass panel occupies the middle and is artistically etched to resemble the divine figurine of Lord Ganesha. This along with the bright marigold garlands make for a very auspicious entrance to the temple.
The feature wall of the temple is lined with stones for a rustic, earthy and unique feel. It acts as a very charming backdrop for the divine figurines here.
This wall between two rooms has been jazzed up with a lovely mural in green, blue and white.
Glass sliding doors open up the common areas of this flat to the spacious and airy balcony. This way, you get to admire the cityscape from both inside and outside. The common washbasin in the corner is supported by a stylish storage cabinet, while a decorative panel acts as the backdrop for the beautiful mirror.
From here, you can understand that the smart and modern kitchen is a sophisticated black and white affair and equipped with many cabinets and shelves. A pair of bold, black lamps add uniqueness to the space.
Done up in glossy wood and white, the simple but elegant wardrobe in this bedroom offers tons of storage space.
Backlit wooden squares adorn the ceiling for a very unusual and aesthetic feel in this bedroom.
Splashes of red, yellow and orange make the kid’s room playful, lively and eye-catching. The dressing unit with floating shelves and sleek drawers is perfect for storing things without cluttering the room. The wall-mounted study desk near the window is a very space-saving idea too.
These simple but colourful shelves are a great way to teach kids about organisation. And they add personality to the room as well.
Here’s another tour - A beautiful and modern apartment with innovative ideas