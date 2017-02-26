11 innovative ideas to decorate the corridors

Corridors tend to be neglected many times, perhaps because they are just seen as a means of crossing and getting from one part of the home to another. However, if you put some thought and effort into it, corridors can become the perfect place to display family photographs or even be useful as a hidden storage space. Today we will discuss 11 innovative and inspiring ideas to re-discover and optimise corridor space at home.

There is a corridor design for every need and budget here so we hope you will find some suitable ideas for your home.