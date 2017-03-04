A magnificent 2,700 sqft family villa in the outskirts of Mumbai

Get ready to embrace ultimate luxury today, with this lavish and stunning villa in Ghoti, Maharashtra. Surrounded by a rocky yet green landscape, this massive and stylish residence is elegantly rustic yet extremely modern, so that the inhabitants are always comfortable. The client wished this home to be a secluded sanctuary for the entire family, away from the din of the city. And that is exactly what the interior designers and decorators at Inscape Designers achieved for him. The cutting-edge architecture of the villa reflects the ruggedness of the outdoors, and the upper and lower levels of the villa are smartly connected. The interiors are spacious, often enjoy double-height advantage, and make lavish use of natural stones and wood for an earthy, organic feel. Transparent glass has been plentifully used too, to make the villa seem open, airy, expansive and to ensure stunning views of the landscape. Bright colours and creative decor accents lend extra oomph to this unique property.
We love how the 2700sqft ultramodern villa juts out from a slope and is nestled amidst green hills. Sharp lines and sober colours dominate the exterior for an elegant look.
Luxurious amounts of glass and simple yet edgy architecture make the building very sophisticated, modern and airy. Stylish lighting, lush vegetation and a charming stone path complete the look.
The parking, which is on the upper level, leads you to a bridge-like walkway supported by pillars, which in turn takes you to the entrance. The natural stone wall next to the walkway is a beautiful rustic touch.
A traditional wooden swing hangs from this concrete arch, which is a part of the building, to ensure tons of outdoor fun.
Natural wood and natural stones make this entrance foyer very cosy and welcoming. Jazzy patterns in blue and white adorn the grey walls for a creative touch.
Sleek and trendy sofas with purple upholstery, unique coffee tables set on wheels, and an abstract wall panel make this living space regal and vintage. Sliding glass doors connect this area with the large balcony, the landscape and also bring the sun in.
Thanks again to the glass doors, the dining space opens up to the airy and sunny balcony and diners get to admire the landscape as well. The vintage style furniture here has been nicely complemented by some ethnic lanterns and an unusual pendant lamp.
A stylish round table and pretty chairs make this spacious balcony perfect for connecting with nature or breathing in fresh air.
Vibrant decorative tiles, ethnic wall-mounted shelves in wood and smooth cabinets make this spacious kitchen both contemporary and traditional. Large windows allow the chef to soak in nature’s beauty while cooking.
A floating wooden staircase leads you to the large pool and is suspended creatively by tensile cables. Coupled with the stones and vegetation here, this structure makes a very earthy statement.
Large glass windows are the prime attraction of this spacious and tastefully furnished bedroom. The views enjoyed are peerless.
Black and white artworks and pretty printed cushions add personality to this bedroom, while a large glass window visually connects it with the attached bathroom.
Beautiful splashes of blue, a textured brick wall, elegant wooden furniture and large windows make this bedroom seem calm, bright, open and relaxing.
A vibrant mix of green and blue dominate this bedroom and pair with antique-finish furniture to ensure a unique decor scheme.
Almost wall-to-wall glazing allows this bold and beautiful bedroom to soak in the outdoor view magnificently. Rich pink and beige tones rule the large bed, while the creative headboard is a combination of a gorgeous mirror and vibrant murals.
Abundant use of natural stone, pebbles and salvaged wood not only makes this bathroom refreshing, but also adds personality. Bamboos add a whole new edge to the shower space too. Modern sanitary fixtures, sleek designs, and soothing lights make the ambiance memorable.
A very creative and bright mural lends loads of style and uniqueness to this bathroom, while the stone sink and wooden shelves ensure earthiness.
