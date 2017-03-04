A magnificent 2,700 sqft family villa in the outskirts of Mumbai

Get ready to embrace ultimate luxury today, with this lavish and stunning villa in Ghoti, Maharashtra. Surrounded by a rocky yet green landscape, this massive and stylish residence is elegantly rustic yet extremely modern, so that the inhabitants are always comfortable. The client wished this home to be a secluded sanctuary for the entire family, away from the din of the city. And that is exactly what the interior designers and decorators at Inscape Designers achieved for him. The cutting-edge architecture of the villa reflects the ruggedness of the outdoors, and the upper and lower levels of the villa are smartly connected. The interiors are spacious, often enjoy double-height advantage, and make lavish use of natural stones and wood for an earthy, organic feel. Transparent glass has been plentifully used too, to make the villa seem open, airy, expansive and to ensure stunning views of the landscape. Bright colours and creative decor accents lend extra oomph to this unique property.