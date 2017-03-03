15 charming front entrance designs perfect for small houses

The front entrance being an essential part of a house’s façade has to be designed keeping in mind the image one want’s to create. Besides providing protection, the entrance door forms visitors’ expectation for the rest of the house so it has to be designed with plenty of thought. Effects like front steps, vestibule, porch and foyer help to enhance the front entrance and prolong the transition between public and private domain. In this ideabook we shall present 15 inspiring front entrance designs that will make even the simplest of houses look fabulous.