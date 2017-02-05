A beautiful home in Mumbai designed in 50 lakh rupees

A young couple with two active sons had approached the interior designers and decorators at Inscape Designers to make their 1450sqft apartment in Juhu a unique treat for the senses. And that is exactly what the professionals achieved with bright colours, creative furniture pieces, and soothing lights. Textured wall panels, jazzy rugs, tons of smart storage solutions and the tasteful use of wood make this home cosy, functional and very welcoming. The children’s room is inspired by the movie “Madagascar” and is a very lively space for playing, chatting, and daydreaming!
From the home bar in this apartment, you can appreciate the living space in a very holistic manner. A stylish L-shaped sofa, a vibrant rug, glossy curtains, and a large painting make this area very attractive. A mix of cove and recessed lighting ensure a bright yet soothing ambiance, while a large niche holds the fashionably sleek TV unit accompanied by shelves.
The wooden coffee table in the living area is a unique mobile affair that rests on black metal wheels. A very vintage touch, we think! Earthy tones like browns, oranges and reds rule the rug and cushions to make the seating cosy and homely.
Rich dark wood appears in the home bar space for a very elegant, warm feel and it contrasts the creamy white environment too. The furniture here is sleek and trendy, while eye-catching patterns appear on the rug and sofa seat.
A large but sleek desk and bright lights make the home office practical and productive. The long pin-board helps in putting up memos, bills and the kids’ paintings, while the large shelf on the left features colourful drawers for easy storage.
The creamy white walls and glossy floor of this passage have been livened up with a vibrantly-framed mirror, a sleek console table and a lively painting.
A large and plush bed with a creative patchwork headboard takes the centre stage in this spacious bedroom. A dark burgundy rug offers comfort underfoot, while large glass sliding doors take you to the beautiful balcony.
The wall holding the TV unit is a bold black affair sandwiched between a textured white panel and another brown patterned panel. The overall design lends visual depth and uniqueness to the bedroom.
Inspired by the popular animation movie “Madagascar”, the kids’ bedroom flaunts bold animal cut-outs and paintings. The wall devoted to floor to ceiling closets has been painted to feature Melman, Gloria, Marty and the famous Alex from Madagascar. The bunk beds are playful too, and are connected by a neat flight of steps. Ropes hang from the ceiling next to the beds to encourage kids to practice climbing and stay active. Bright colours like orange, yellow and red were used to stimulate the imagination and creativity of the sons.
Plump cushions in black, grey and orange add oodles of comfort to the striped reading nook. Floating shelves help in organising books, while a large pin-board helps in displaying the kids’ handiworks.
