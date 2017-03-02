Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and colourful apartment for a modern Indian family

Justwords Justwords
Home Staging de Espai Interior en Calle Manila, Barcelona, Espai Interior Home Staging
Loading admin actions …

Though home staging a more popular concept in USA and European countries, India is catching up pretty fast. Home staging essentially involves the cleaning and beautification of a home that is on sale, so that it attracts the best buyers quickly. This apartment too was given a dramatic makeover by the home stagers at Espai Interior Home Staging, and now looks vibrant, cheerful and smart. Space-saving storage solutions, elegant furniture, sleek designs and trendy lighting have made all the difference. Wooden elements appear in places to provide warmth, while mirrors lend a spacious feel in some rooms.

Vibrant entrance

Home Staging de Espai Interior en Calle Manila, Barcelona, Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

A neat white shelf decked with colourful artefacts and a large ethnic painting adds loads of colour and charm to the entryway. The rich wooden door and floor fill it with warmth and cordiality.

Bright and cosy living

Home Staging de Espai Interior en Calle Manila, Barcelona, Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Plush and modern sofas decked with plump cushions, a soft white carpet and trendy coffee tables make the living space cosy and welcoming. The neutral colour palette and a long wall of glass ensure that the area stays bright, sunny and spacious-looking at all times. On a slightly raised platform is the dining arrangement positioned right in front of a wall of mirrors.

Smart wall unit

Home Staging de Espai Interior en Calle Manila, Barcelona, Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

From the dining space, you can appreciate the smartness of the large wall unit in the living area. It comprises of inbuilt cabinets and shelves for ample storage, and also holds the TV. Its cream white complements the environment nicely.

Elegant study

Home Staging de Espai Interior en Calle Manila, Barcelona, Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Rich and dark wooden elements add tons of elegance and warmth to the study. The wall unit consists of shelves and cabinets in various sizes for different needs. Softly glowing lamps add magic to the space.

Neat and practical kitchen

Home Staging de Espai Interior en Calle Manila, Barcelona, Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Sleek and glossy counters and trendy appliances are the highlights in this spacious kitchen. The colour palette is a mix of dark brown and creamy white, with bright focused lights jazzing up the space.

Refreshing breakfast corner

Home Staging de Espai Interior en Calle Manila, Barcelona, Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

The presence of lush potted greens makes this simple breakfast corner very refreshing. The planter is a part of the seating, which is a very creative touch.


Luxurious bedroom

Home Staging de Espai Interior en Calle Manila, Barcelona, Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Unbelievably soft bedding, a charming headboard and pretty cushions make this bedroom luxurious and dreamy. The mirrored panels behind the bed enhance the size of the room, while the sheer curtains lend a romantic vibe here.

Minimal yet awesome

Home Staging de Espai Interior en Calle Manila, Barcelona, Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Sleek and minimal designs, lavish use of white and a stylish shower enclosure are the highlights of this bathroom. Bright lights and a large mirror lends the illusion of extra space, while the wooden sink cabinet is a warm touch.

Playful and simple

Home Staging de Espai Interior en Calle Manila, Barcelona, Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

The kid’s bathroom flaunts neat mirrors, smooth white tiles and brilliant blue sanitary wares. Naturally, the overall look is playful and unique.  

