A beautiful and contemporary apartment in Prabhadevi, Mumbai

Welcome to the small but upmarket neighbourhood of Prabhadevi in Mumbai. While exploring its nooks and corners for design inspiration, we chanced upon this spacious, luxurious and trendy apartment. Rendered by the architects at Koncept Architects & Interior Designers, this residence is an elegant play of designs, colours and patterns. It impresses from the very entrance and takes you through a generous living area, a very functional kitchen and multiple bedrooms which soothe and energise simultaneously. Both sober and vibrant colours appear throughout the home, while smart storage solutions take care of practical needs.
Painted in soothing yellow, the wooden entrance doors have been topped by an auspicious garland common in Indian culture and figurines of Hindu deities. This ensures that good luck and happiness find their way in when they reach this apartment.
Decoratively etched glass doors, golden lighting and a beautiful floral pattern on the stone floor make the foyer welcoming and elegant.
Sleek, long and gorgeously upholstered sofas provide ample seating in this large living room. Numerous glass windows bring in sunlight, while the smooth floor and sober hues enhance the brightness and spaciousness. The granite-clad wall between the two sofas has been utilised to accommodate an inbuilt shrine for Lord Ganesha, the god of fortune and success in India. Indoor greens add a refreshing touch to the space.
We love how the simple but elegant dining furniture has been accommodated in one corner of the spacious living room. The wall behind it features a large niche which acts as the prayer nook or temple. The wall on the left also flaunts an inbuilt crockery cabinet.
Sleek and trendy cabinets in pale yellow and bright artificial lighting make the kitchen storage-friendly and cosy. The smooth black countertops offer ample space for cooking, prepping, and plating.
Vibrant bedding with floral prints lends colour and romanticism to this soothing wood and white bedroom. Glossy inbuilt closets and a wall-mounted TV save on floor area too.
Flooded with natural light, this bedroom with its calm cream environment looks so inviting! Colourful artworks and printed textiles add colour and visual interest here. The furniture pieces are neat, modern and the daybed near the window is especially fun for lazing around or reading.
An entire wall in this bedroom has been devoted to glossy closets with beautifully printed doors and a practical study station with slim glass shelves. Splashes of red and purple on the bedding add cheerfulness to the space.
Mellow lighting, sober hues and vibrant bedding with floral prints make this bedroom romantic as well as refreshing. But what steals the show is the creative headboard of the bed, which features sliding shutters that open up to a storage niche in the wall.
Ultramodern and wall-mounted fixtures make the bathrooms in this apartment attractive and convenient. Light and sober colours make for a refreshing and cosy ambiance.
