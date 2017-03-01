A 780sqft stylish apartment in Mumbai

Studio apartments are great for young professionals who live alone, or young couples who are just starting out. These are small but stylish and practical and easy to manage. And today, we will take you through this apartment in Mumbai, which was gifted by a loving father to his daughter who was coming home from UK. With an area of 780sqft, this flat has everything to make life comfortable and elegant. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Core Design, this home is a mix of sleek designs, trendy furniture and sober colours. Vibrant surprises appear randomly though, adding life to the home.
Splashes of bright red in the space between the living and bedroom add lots of spice and liveliness to the residence. The light-hued flooring and white walls balance the energy of red beautifully.
This sleek wood and white shoe storage unit comes with a cosy seat, a shelf for arranging flowers and a sleek console for storing keys, umbrellas, bags and such. It is so multifunctional and sharp!
Soft and dark curtains, a plush rug and an elegant sofa dotted with pretty cushions make the living space very inviting and relaxing. The partial wall behind the sofa has also been creatively used to arrange artefacts. This wall also lends a subtle sense of privacy to the private quarters of the apartment.
A generous splash of red and sleek wooden designs makes the TV unit trendy and striking. Bright paintings and a beautiful tall vase of flowers add aesthetic appeal here.
The cantilevered bar counter which is suspended by a couple of tensile cables, also acts as the dining table when a close friend is over. This structure saves floor area and adds a cutting-edge look to the interiors.
Hope this tour inspired you, especially if you planning to design a small house.