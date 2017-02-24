Your browser is out-of-date.

12 fantastic ideas to renovate your kitchen on a budget

Rita Deo
Proyecto de Residencia en Acero, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Eclectic style kitchen
Being an important part of the house every kitchen is carefully planned and constructed but sometimes due to budget constraints one has to compromise on quality of materials and layout. Today home owners have multiple options to design the kitchen and its cabinets that allow them the flexibility of getting a custom built region with special features or a readymade kitchen with standard sized cabinets and counter.  

Irrespective of the budget that you have for the kitchen always take care to choose materials and designs based on durability and versatility. In this ideabook we shall share designs of several budget friendly kitchens that serve the purpose without compromising on comfort and aesthetics. Do study these designs in detail and check with your local service provider if something similar to any of them can be implemented in your kitchen.

1. Melamine cabinet and granite worktop

homify Mediterranean style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you use melamine instead of standard wood or laminate on cabinet doors and drawers it can save money to invest in a strong marble or granite counter-top which is aesthetically pleasing compared to cement counter. The kitchen here may appear to have wooden shelves and cabinets but as melamine is available in multiple shades it gives a stylish finish to the surfaces.

2. Brick for rustic charm

Casa Mirasol, ESARCA ESARCA Mediterranean style kitchen Granite Grey
ESARCA

ESARCA
ESARCA
ESARCA

After investing in natural stone counter, wood cabinets and new appliances, the budget sometimes becomes short of funds for investing in tile backsplash for the kitchen. To cope with this situation to your advantage, make the back-splash with bricks and paint it with washable white paint to make a rustic kitchen that has its own charming aura. It is advisable to have as much fresh air and light into a kitchen as possible so always try to have one either above the stove or close to it for easy outflow of fumes.

3. Furniture with stone surface

Trabajos, ANDIAMO (INVERSORA L&R) ANDIAMO (INVERSORA L&R) Modern kitchen
ANDIAMO (INVERSORA L&amp;R)

ANDIAMO (INVERSORA L&R)
ANDIAMO (INVERSORA L&amp;R)
ANDIAMO (INVERSORA L&R)

Did you know that the natural stone that is generally used in the kitchen for making back-splash and counter can also be extended to tables and breakfast counters? Natural stones like granite, marble and soapstone are strong and durable which can withstand heat and cold temperatures with equal ease and best suited for kitchens. Here the counter stone has been given a curvaceous extension to create a breakfast nook with the support of steel pillar.

4. Opt for the silestone worktops

Casa RK, AG Arquitectura AG Arquitectura Classic style kitchen
AG Arquitectura

AG Arquitectura
AG Arquitectura
AG Arquitectura

An alloy of stone, quartz and plastic for keeping the material together has helped in creation of a new material sile-stone which has become a popular choice as counter-top material for kitchen planners. This material sile-stone is highly recommended due to its glossy laminate finish and ability to resist scratches, bumps and stains making it  an ideal choice for kitchen furniture, back-splash and also counter-top.

5. PVC laminated surfaces

homify Classic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Looking for an inexpensive material for giving a stylish finish to kitchen cabinets and drawers? Then use a suave PVC sheets that are ideal for kitchen cabinets and drawers as they are available in wide variety of designs and finishes for use. The best advantage for using PVC sheets is that these are durable and can withstand wear and tear for several years with minimum maintenance.

6. Polished cement or micro cement worktops

Cocina pequeña estilo IKEA, EMS interiorismo EMS interiorismo Industrial style kitchen
EMS interiorismo

EMS interiorismo
EMS interiorismo
EMS interiorismo

For those seeking a change from natural stone counters that does not leave a gaping hole in the pocket, micro-cement is a good option as it is available in wide range of colors and is both durability and stain resistant. Sometimes a traditional cement encrusted worktop is a durable choice like here with a smooth surface and inexpensive when compared with expensive stone options like granite and marble. But while setting up micro-cement worktop ensure that pouring is done carefully during construction to avoid pores on the surface as it can result in fungus due to accumulation of moisture.


7. Arranging open cabinets

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern kitchen
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

If you want to economize on space within a small kitchen then avoid constructing cabinets with doors and instead opt for open shelves. This can save space that would otherwise be occupied by cabinet doors and structures as large woven baskets can be used stock cutlery, rations and other essentials neatly. In open wall shelves you can store containers for spices and condiments making them easy to reach out while cooking.

8. Corian coated counters

Puerta de Alcala, Toren Cocinas Toren Cocinas Modern kitchen
Toren Cocinas

Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas

Corian may be made of plastic but it has been used as surface material for several years now as it offers fine finish and durability at a reasonable price. The counters of this kitchen’s main area and breakfast bar have retained their shiny texture and appearance as they are moisture resistant and do not chip or warp easily.

9. Island turns into kitchen furniture

CASA "PICCOLA ITALIA", SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun Built-in kitchens Wood Wood effect
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun

SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun

To create a multi-functional island in a spacious kitchen, turn it into a piece of furniture by keeping chairs around the island and use it as a workstation and eating area. Like this kitchen here the counter can be made out of granite or any other material with cabinets below the counter for extra storage space. 

10. Multi-purpose cooktop and bar

Proyecto de Residencia en Acero, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Eclectic style kitchen
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

In a small kitchen the multi-purpose cook-top also supports a breakfast bar and helps create storage space with small drawers and cabinets for keeping tableware, tablecloths and cutlery. The four cheerful chairs are supportive pieces of furniture that multiply seating space without extra investment.

11. Pay attention to humidity and moisture

PLANTA BAJA Y JARDÍN, Superficie Actual Superficie Actual Mediterranean style kitchen Marble Beige
Superficie Actual

Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual

Temperature in the kitchen is always warmer than the rest of the house which leads to excess of humidity in the region that can lead to damage of ordinary wood and laminated surfaces that is used for making cabinets. For long lasting cabinets and other furniture in the kitchen keep them protected with baseboard.

12. Colorful wallpaper

homify Modern kitchen Textile Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

To create a unique backdrop for a kitchen use colorful wallpaper that can protect the rear wall behind the stove and also other areas free of spills and stains. But wall paper in the kitchen has to withstand high temperatures and other abnormal conditions like steam and moisture so it has to be both washable and stain resistant to manage these situations.Trendy kitchen like this can certainly be created with wallpaper of your choice that can also enable great savings!

Here are Kitchen cabinets for Indian homes that can be fitted into your kitchen to improve its face value!!

Which idea did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below.


