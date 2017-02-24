12 fantastic ideas to renovate your kitchen on a budget

Being an important part of the house every kitchen is carefully planned and constructed but sometimes due to budget constraints one has to compromise on quality of materials and layout. Today home owners have multiple options to design the kitchen and its cabinets that allow them the flexibility of getting a custom built region with special features or a readymade kitchen with standard sized cabinets and counter.
Irrespective of the budget that you have for the kitchen always take care to choose materials and designs based on durability and versatility. In this ideabook we shall share designs of several budget friendly kitchens that serve the purpose without compromising on comfort and aesthetics. Do study these designs in detail and check with your local service provider if something similar to any of them can be implemented in your kitchen.
When you use melamine instead of standard wood or laminate on cabinet doors and drawers it can save money to invest in a strong marble or granite counter-top which is aesthetically pleasing compared to cement counter. The kitchen here may appear to have wooden shelves and cabinets but as melamine is available in multiple shades it gives a stylish finish to the surfaces.
After investing in natural stone counter, wood cabinets and new appliances, the budget sometimes becomes short of funds for investing in tile backsplash for the kitchen. To cope with this situation to your advantage, make the back-splash with bricks and paint it with washable white paint to make a rustic kitchen that has its own charming aura. It is advisable to have as much fresh air and light into a kitchen as possible so always try to have one either above the stove or close to it for easy outflow of fumes.
Did you know that the natural stone that is generally used in the kitchen for making back-splash and counter can also be extended to tables and breakfast counters? Natural stones like granite, marble and soapstone are strong and durable which can withstand heat and cold temperatures with equal ease and best suited for kitchens. Here the counter stone has been given a curvaceous extension to create a breakfast nook with the support of steel pillar.
An alloy of stone, quartz and plastic for keeping the material together has helped in creation of a new material sile-stone which has become a popular choice as counter-top material for kitchen planners. This material sile-stone is highly recommended due to its glossy laminate finish and ability to resist scratches, bumps and stains making it an ideal choice for kitchen furniture, back-splash and also counter-top.
Looking for an inexpensive material for giving a stylish finish to kitchen cabinets and drawers? Then use a suave PVC sheets that are ideal for kitchen cabinets and drawers as they are available in wide variety of designs and finishes for use. The best advantage for using PVC sheets is that these are durable and can withstand wear and tear for several years with minimum maintenance.
For those seeking a change from natural stone counters that does not leave a gaping hole in the pocket, micro-cement is a good option as it is available in wide range of colors and is both durability and stain resistant. Sometimes a traditional cement encrusted worktop is a durable choice like here with a smooth surface and inexpensive when compared with expensive stone options like granite and marble. But while setting up micro-cement worktop ensure that pouring is done carefully during construction to avoid pores on the surface as it can result in fungus due to accumulation of moisture.
If you want to economize on space within a small kitchen then avoid constructing cabinets with doors and instead opt for open shelves. This can save space that would otherwise be occupied by cabinet doors and structures as large woven baskets can be used stock cutlery, rations and other essentials neatly. In open wall shelves you can store containers for spices and condiments making them easy to reach out while cooking.
Corian may be made of plastic but it has been used as surface material for several years now as it offers fine finish and durability at a reasonable price. The counters of this kitchen’s main area and breakfast bar have retained their shiny texture and appearance as they are moisture resistant and do not chip or warp easily.
To create a multi-functional island in a spacious kitchen, turn it into a piece of furniture by keeping chairs around the island and use it as a workstation and eating area. Like this kitchen here the counter can be made out of granite or any other material with cabinets below the counter for extra storage space.
In a small kitchen the multi-purpose cook-top also supports a breakfast bar and helps create storage space with small drawers and cabinets for keeping tableware, tablecloths and cutlery. The four cheerful chairs are supportive pieces of furniture that multiply seating space without extra investment.
Temperature in the kitchen is always warmer than the rest of the house which leads to excess of humidity in the region that can lead to damage of ordinary wood and laminated surfaces that is used for making cabinets. For long lasting cabinets and other furniture in the kitchen keep them protected with baseboard.
To create a unique backdrop for a kitchen use colorful wallpaper that can protect the rear wall behind the stove and also other areas free of spills and stains. But wall paper in the kitchen has to withstand high temperatures and other abnormal conditions like steam and moisture so it has to be both washable and stain resistant to manage these situations.Trendy kitchen like this can certainly be created with wallpaper of your choice that can also enable great savings!
