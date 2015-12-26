Bedroom: the wallpaper guide to success

Wallpapers can easily be removed with the help of a dish detergent. All one needs to do is mix a tablespoon of dish cleanser in very hot water and then using a sponge the walls can be wiped down. Careful scrubbing will remove all the traces of wallpaper glue. Then, the walls should be rinsed down with clean water and towel dried.

In short, a perfect wallpaper can transform the complete look of one's bedroom. Designs and patterns when selected wisely can make the bedroom wall amazingly beautiful. Also, it creates a soothing effect on the eyes and makes the owner feel happy about his or her bedroom delineation.