​7 ways to make an empty wall more attractive

A vertical garden is highly useful for people who do not have space for an actual garden or lawn. Specially designed for city dwellers, the vertical garden is just a modern take on widespread lawns. They help to bring the nature inside with live plants, making a substantial part of your living room. These indoor plants bring along a feeling of purity and positivity and fill the air with freshness. Likewise, you can even use a vertical wall full of small planters to add colour along with nature. These walls are easy to maintain and very easy to water with the help of water spray. Perfect for nature lovers, this wall will surely be the perfect stress buster after a long day at work.

