6 ideas for the ultimate teenage pad

Waking up for school was always a nightmare with the temptation to press snooze on the alarm clock a daily challenge. Many would prefer a couple of extra minutes of precious sleep and deal with the consequences later.

This alarm clock from Dwell boasts a slick curved design with hints of a retro past. We can't promise that teenagers will wake up when the alarm goes off, but we can promise that the alarm clock will be a stylish inclusion to the bedside table.