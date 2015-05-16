5 tips for a more eco-friendly home

We read and hear about it all the time—global warming, animal species becoming extinct, damage to the natural environment. All things we wish could stop occurring to our planet, but often we are just left with a sense of disbelief and helplessness. It's hard for us to stop what's happening to our planet on a global scale, but we can make a difference in our own lives. The home is the perfect place to improve your environmental friendliness. Big or small changes, every little thing matters. Keep reading to see what's possible to make a difference in our home.
First, let's take a look at the outside of the home. It's easy to forget how much strain our homes endure from the natural environment. Blistering heat, gusting wind, rain showers, freezing snowstorms—everything Mother Nature can unleash. These weather types can induce fear into some, but smart home-owners are using these elements to their advantage.
By installing solar panels on the rooftop of a home the suns rays are able to be soaked up to provide energy for the home. In effect the home becomes it's own power generator. With solar panels installed; a home can be powered by a clean renewable energy source. Although the initial cost can be significant to purchase solar panels—the eventual long term benefits can make it a sound investment.
Household waste. It's not the most pleasant or exciting topic but it's a hugely important issue in terms of a homes environmental friendliness. Picture the amount of waste the average home produces—the short answer is alot! Waste isn't necessarily a bad thing. What we do with it is the most important part.
Separating waste is an easy way of reducing the amount of household waste that is sent to landfill. This custom built pull-out draw complete with a four compartment waste bin from Urban Myth is an example of how easy it can be to incorporate an effective system in any household. Everything can be placed in it's right place. Four compartments makes it easy to store recyclables in one, food scrapes in another, general waste for the third, and the fourth compartment can be used to store other items such as plastic bags or cleaning products. What makes this design a real winner is the bins are kept out of sight and the waste is stored in an attractive manner.
Furnishing a house with furniture made from reclaimed materials or second hand furniture is a simple but effective way of being more environmentally friendly. Furniture or materials that would have ended up in landfill are able to serve a new purpose and become valued inclusions in a room. But don't picture old and drab furniture. Designers are becoming more innovative than ever to create furniture that is modern looking and functional.
Here is a bed frame that is constructed using old metal pipes from the reclaimed furniture experts at Inspirit. The raw industrial bed frame captures the chic-industrial style with a certain sophistication. Despite being made from old pipes; there is a soft appearance to the bed and looks cosy thanks to the pairing with a handful of pillows and throw blankets.
Now for something that's a little out of the ordinary. Extremely popular in Japan—it's the modern Japanese bidet toilet. These
Super-Toilet are extremely high-tech and are complete with some amazing features that are pure comfort. Features available to particular models include: handless function, heated seating, warm air dryer, music selection, deodoriser, and many, many more unique features.
So what environmental benefits do these toilets have? These toilets have very high water efficiency and most importantly the bidet toilet illuminates the need for toilet paper which saves millions of trees each year needed to produce toilet paper.
At first glance, you’d be forgiven to mistake this vertical garden for a piece of artwork. House by a white shaded frame the vertical garden is the focal point of the living room. The lush and dramatic vertical garden is full of diverse plants that bring a mix of colours and textures in a room that has a muted colour scheme.
Introducing plants in the home has not only environmental benefits, but can also help improve the health and well-being of those who live there. Improved air quality, natural deodoriser, and a natural temperature control—just a handful of the benefits house plants can bring to a household.
Are you feeling inspired to include plants in your home. Click the link here for an ideabook that shows the many ways you can achieve this.