5 tips for a more eco-friendly home

Household waste. It's not the most pleasant or exciting topic but it's a hugely important issue in terms of a homes environmental friendliness. Picture the amount of waste the average home produces—the short answer is alot! Waste isn't necessarily a bad thing. What we do with it is the most important part.

Separating waste is an easy way of reducing the amount of household waste that is sent to landfill. This custom built pull-out draw complete with a four compartment waste bin from Urban Myth is an example of how easy it can be to incorporate an effective system in any household. Everything can be placed in it's right place. Four compartments makes it easy to store recyclables in one, food scrapes in another, general waste for the third, and the fourth compartment can be used to store other items such as plastic bags or cleaning products. What makes this design a real winner is the bins are kept out of sight and the waste is stored in an attractive manner.