homify 360°: Cliff Hanger House

Perched on the side of a cliff is a one of the most breathtaking homes we have seen on homify. Entitled the Cliff House, the conceptual design is from Modscape following an approach from clients wanting to explore design options for extreme parcels of coastal land. This particular parcel is located in the southwest coast of Victoria, Australia, which is home to some of the most stunning and enviable natural environment in the world.

With strong ties to its surrounding land and seascape, we can see how an idea can quickly turn into clever design concept for a modern home. Continue reading to see how this concept could become a reality!