homify 360°: Quaint summer house

Today at homify, we take a look at a quaint summer home set within a natural landscape in Blackheath, London. With tranquil countryside surrounding the property, it was immensely important for the design of the building to be respectful of the natural setting it was positioned within. Designed by architects Fraser Brown Mackenna, and built with the help of Ecoism and Built Engineers, the summer house is a treasured personal retreat for the owners away from the hustle and bustle of the London metropolis.
With a strong connectivity to the landscape the new building fits perfectly amongst the mature landscape. It was important to preserve as much of the natural terrain as possible so the home was carefully constructed with minimal disruption and loss to the mature trees. Facing in the Western orientation the home maximise the limited but precious English sunlight.
Taking a closer look, we can see the summer homes timber features. The natural timber selected as the building's facade allows the structures to settle into the natural surroundings, becoming an addition to Mother Nature.
Copper panels have been painted by the artists owners, which are said to
respond to rainfall and changing weather conditions. The roofs are sloped and has recessed gutters that conceal down-pipes that carry the rain water away.
So what is inside? Not much, and that's exactly what the clients wished for. A simple dining room table paired with six chairs completes the furnishing within the space. No artwork necessary with such stunning serenity on show.
In this image we can see just how effortless the transition between internal and external spaces is. The dining room areas feel so spacious thanks to the retractable bi-folding doors opening the interior onto a timber deck, which reveal the scenic view of the garden.
Being artists, the owners chose three red flame-tree inspired pieces that sprawl up the wall. They're the sole artistic expression within the interior.
Further inside the home the views of the landscape remain in constant view thanks to plenty of windows from all perspectives. The choice of wood flooring and white walls allow the greens of the flora to come through the glazings. An intimate social area has been made with a pair of comfy armchairs, a couch, and a simple rug.
Let's finish our tour with a snapshot of how clever the design of this home is. Notice how the house projects out and over the slope and is within touching distance of the nature beyond. We especially love how the dark grey powder coat of the window frames and pipes enhance the vertical wood timbers golden stain.
