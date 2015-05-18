6 outdoor area ideas for summer

With summer fast approaching it's difficult not to be excited with the prospect of spending quality time outdoors with family and friends. But there's no need for long distance trips though. It's easy to create an amazing sense of place and comfort in your own homes outdoor space. Whether it's a rooftop terrace, a quaint balcony, or a sprawling backyard—there's potential to create a social outdoor area that can be used for many purposes. Events such as birthday parties, BBQs, or family gatherings can be made even more special set in an attractive outdoor space. Keep reading for ideas to improve your outdoor area.
Furniture choice in this outdoor dining area is simple but elegant. There's generous seating for ten or more people to dine in comfort. During the hot and sunny months it's especially important to offer shaded protection when spending long periods outdoors. Landscaping in this outdoor dining area has been tailored to provide a natural shade for those in the outdoor dining area. From this perspective we can see how climber plants have been guided to grow over the wooden structure to provide a natural coverage.
BBQ areas are natural gathering points for friends and family to spend time together. Here we have a modern BBQ unit built as apart of a newly converted rooftop terrace. Complete with sink and meal preparation area this terrace is highly functional but maintains a contemporary edge with combination of stone and timber finishes.
Fire-pits are popular additions in modern outdoor areas, not only due to the incredible atmosphere they create, but also due to their intelligent and safe functionality. This is a space tailored towards social interaction with wooden benches encircling the newly installed fire pit from rivelin. There’s plenty of room for everyone to find a comfortable place to sit and enjoy the warm heat provided by the fire pit.
People flock to the smell of food, and who could resist the smell of freshly cooked wood fire pizza? Here we see a wood fire oven from specialists at Wood-Fired Oven installed in a newly renovated outdoor entertaining area. An emphasis of bringing greenery to the space has been made with plenty of lushious every green plants forming a hedge as well as creeper plants climbing the timber framing area which will soon provide much needed shade to the sitting area.
Here is a piece that combines sculptural art with natural beauty. Formed using steel and laser cutting, this design has a graphic effect inspired by natural forms. The Screen-Pot is a restyling of the classical flower pot with grates for climbing plants. The piece provides a stylish shield which gives privacy from nosey neiobours, as well as protection from the wind.
Relax in ultimate comfort with one of these outdoor lounges. Not only are these comfortable, but they're highly durable and weather resistant. Paired with a couple of cushions, a blanket, and maybe a book, and you'll have the perfect day enjoying the sun.
