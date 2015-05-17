5 stylish bedside table lamps

We've focused upon the topic of bedside tables on homify as of late, so we thought we’d write an ideabook that will provide a perfect follow up. Lighting is an integral aspect of bedroom decorating, and it goes without saying that no bedside tables is complete without a lamp to accompany it. The perfect bedside table lamp can help contribute to create an inviting and cosy atmosphere in the bedroom.
There's no need to say anything more except; to keep reading and check out the five of the most outstanding bedside table lamp that have caught our eye.
Simple touches in this newly renovated bedroom show how attention to detail can really pay off. Natural wood and stone are key elements in the room, which provides a lovely organic feel.
Focusing on the lighting in the room, we can see there's inbuilt lighting in the wall unit above the bed unit. The bedroom feels light and open thanks to the generous and strong lighting. The lamp choice is bold, with a design of a spherical orb shape. The lamps illuminates a nice warm glow and adds to the nice cosy setting of the room.
In a minimalist décor, or in bedrooms with a muted colour scheme, it can be beneficial to introduce furnishing or pieces that can help bring a certain interest to the room. Both functional and beautiful, the lamp choice here has a tangible industrial edge thanks to its combination of intriueging glass base and metal components. This is a stunning piece that brings a dramatic visual impact into the bedroom.
Not always considered, bamboo is an ideal furniture material due to its beautiful aesthetic and highly durable quality. This bedside table in this bedroom has been shaped using natural bamboo. Notice how the lampshade is simple as to not distract from the bamboo's natural golden colour.
The bamboo Lamp is is a great inclusion purely as a decorative piece. Though, it's not just a pretty face—rubber cloth affixed to the bottom of the lamp base prevents any slips or slides.
Bringing a touch of history is this modern lamp. As you can see, the lamp's design portrays the look reminiscent of a historic kerosene lamp as used in the 19th and early 20th centuries. With its stylish black shaded metal base and a long glass globe, the historic style has been reinterpreted and given a new modern edge by Krane-Gille.
We've saved the best until last with an exclusive look inside a luxurious hotel suite. Situated along Dubai’s coastline, the One&Only Royal Mirage provides luxury hotel accommodation with beautifully designed architecture and interior design. The Palace boasts hotel suites positioned along the beachfront with views across the Gulf.
The hotel suites feature a range of lighting designs from Heathfield & Co; including exclusive designs from their signature lighting collection. Décor within the room is classical, but with a touch of Arabian influences. The bedside table has been thoughtfully selected to not only blend in with the classical décor but to enhance it. You may not have noticed at first glance, but the glass-work is patterned with intricate groove details which enhance the glass's vibrant orange glow.
