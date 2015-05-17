5 stylish bedside table lamps

We've focused upon the topic of bedside tables on homify as of late, so we thought we’d write an ideabook that will provide a perfect follow up. Lighting is an integral aspect of bedroom decorating, and it goes without saying that no bedside tables is complete without a lamp to accompany it. The perfect bedside table lamp can help contribute to create an inviting and cosy atmosphere in the bedroom.

There's no need to say anything more except; to keep reading and check out the five of the most outstanding bedside table lamp that have caught our eye.