homify 360°: 1970s suburban home renovated

Located in a quiet suburb of Auckland, New Zealand, is this recently renovated home. Built in the 1970s, the original home's design was typical of the era with a split-level design and a layout that possessed a certain labyrinthian appeal. Despite its charms, it was not a home that was conducive for easy family living. Owners of the home knew the time was right for a change, but first didn't wish to leave the area they were well settled in, nor did they wish to demolish the original home. The response was to give their home a much needed facelift both on the inside and out.
Dorrington Atcheson Architects were the team responsible for the home's redesign and oversaw the renovation. A priority was to retain the buildings charm along with certain quality materials. In a broader sense, there was an aim to make spaces bigger, to tidy up the material palette and, externally, to re-present the overall mass and street appeal of the property.
From the street it would be difficult to tell that this home was once a typical 1970s home. Tall and linear, the new front façade consists of vertically mounted dark cedar timber on a curtain frame which creates a visually interesting look via pattern rather then colour.
Inside the home there's a continuation of natural wood which plays an integral part of the interior visual. In the dining room, slatted timber is used as a natural barrier between rooms as well as for the ceiling. Not only does the timber choice bring a natural appeal to the space, but there is a sense of warmth thanks specifically to the golden tones of the timber. Retro inspired modern furnishing have been chosen as a playful throw-back to the period in which the home was built.
The newly configured bathroom is bright and spacious. Grey shaded tiles gives the appearance of a concrete finish, as well as providing a smooth and clean looking surface. To avoid the bathroom feeling too overwhelmed by the moody shade of the grey tiles—wood is introduced magnificently, and again brings a sense of warmth to the bathroom.
Other rooms still show a glimpse of how the original home was laid out. One of the key factors that helped improve these original rooms was the architect's focus to increase natural light into the spaces. To achieve this; the new building has been designed with a series of solids and voids which opens up the rooms and assists natural light to find its way inside.
The kitchen is located at the rear of the home and forms as apart of a holistic social area that combines both indoor and outdoor areas. Integral to this social area is the island benchtop that is paired with plenty of stools for guests and family to sit and chat over drinks. We really love the sharp appearance of the black shaded benchtop which pronounces itself from the dominant wooden backdrop, and acts as a necessary contrast.
Finally, let's take a look at the rear exterior and outdoor entertaining area. There's a natural fluidity between indoor and outdoor spaces with a sliding, floor to ceiling glass door which opens from the living room. This is a space tailored towards social interaction with inclusive outdoor seating as well as a swimming pool.
All in all, Dorrington Atcheson Architects prove that despite the barriers—no old home is unable to be given a fresh makeover and achieve a high quality contemporary look.
