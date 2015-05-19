homify 360°: 1970s suburban home renovated

Located in a quiet suburb of Auckland, New Zealand, is this recently renovated home. Built in the 1970s, the original home's design was typical of the era with a split-level design and a layout that possessed a certain labyrinthian appeal. Despite its charms, it was not a home that was conducive for easy family living. Owners of the home knew the time was right for a change, but first didn't wish to leave the area they were well settled in, nor did they wish to demolish the original home. The response was to give their home a much needed facelift both on the inside and out.

Dorrington Atcheson Architects were the team responsible for the home's redesign and oversaw the renovation. A priority was to retain the buildings charm along with certain quality materials. In a broader sense, there was an aim to make spaces bigger, to tidy up the material palette and, externally, to re-present the overall mass and street appeal of the property.