homify 360°: Modern pad complete with Ferrari in the garage

No your eyes are not deceiving you—there is a brand new red Ferrari parked in the garage! Sitting at a raised level above the dining room and kitchen below, the garage has been constructed with glass walls, allowing for an unobstructed view of what is parked within. With custom lighting the Ferrari takes centre stage and is the ultimate status symbol.

The showcased Ferrari may be the most unusual interior feature of this house, but the homes ultra modern interior styling is no less intriguing. There is a minimalist inspiration here, with an interior which consists of uninterrupted spaces and simple clean lines. An all grey and cream scheme of concrete and stone finishes provides the room with a muted feel, whilst furnishing is simple but elegant.