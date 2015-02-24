6 Storage ideas for small corridors and hallways

One wall of a narrow long corridor can be converted into a long row of functional shelves. These shelves made of wood or metal will blend in with the corridor better if painted in the same shade as the wall, like the white shelves here designed by ATELIER D’ARQUITECTURA J. A. LOPES DA COSTA. These open shelves can be used to store books, toys or other souvenirs. Those who have a narrow stairway can turn the bottom of their stairs into shelves like here.