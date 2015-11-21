How do I choose a rug for my home

Rug can be an important addition to the interiors of the house. However, most of the times, they are overlooked. Rugs can completely transform and enhance the appearance of the space. This is why it is important to choose the right rug for the room. While buying a rug, several factors need to be kept in mind. The existing home interior style is a huge factor that dictates the choice of the rugs. The rug must go well with the overall room decor. This makes it important to choose them in the right colour and pattern. Depending upon the room for which the rugs are being purchased, the size and maintenance are also the points for consideration. There are also many choices of fabric for rugs in the market. Here is a brief overview of different factors to consider while choosing a rug.
When it comes to the size, there are certain standards or rule one can follow – or break them at will. If the living room is large, with the furniture placed in the centre, away from the wall, then the rug should be large enough (9 x 12 feet or 11 x 14 feet) to accommodate the furniture without getting cramped. If the room is smaller, it is best to buy a rug size which covers the open area (like 8 x 10 feet) between the furniture. Also, it would be good if the front legs of the furniture can be planted on the rug. For a contemporary touch, or for the rooms that are really small, a small 4 x 6 or 5 x 7 feet rug under the table would be enough. The bedroom rug should be big enough to cover the entire floor. The dining room rug should be large enough to clearly define the dining area.
Different rooms require different rugs. For instance, while laying the rug in the living room, homeowners often wonder if it should go under the sofa or stay a few inches off the leg. Although this is a personal choice, different types and sizes of rugs will give a different feel to the room. A larger rug, going right under the sofa, covering the entire sitting area could look classy. On the other hand, a smaller rug sitting right under the centre table is a perfect choice for those who want to go minimal with home design. Rug in the dining room finishes off the decor pretty well and creates a good space definition. In the bedroom, a rug finds equal utility alongside beauty. Warmth of rug to the feet is so much better than the cold of the bare floor.
A rug can be a perfect way to add some additional colours to the room decor. The rug, just like any other item of decor, must either meld completely with the rest of the room or be a flawless supplement to it. A nicely chosen rug can, in fact, tie up the whole room together really well. Whether one is going for a rug that blends with the room decor or the rug that complements it, it is important to ensure that the colours and patterns of different elements do not compete with each other; instead there should be a perfect harmony. For instance, the striking colours of the upholstery or drapes can be well balanced with the subtle patterns of the rug design. If the room decor is based on solid colours, to lend some pizzazz, a bold rug pattern can be chosen from the rug suppliers.
Different rug designs and fabrics are for different personalities and feels. While some prefer synthetic, the others may find natural fibres superior. If truth be told, no fabric can be ranked better over the other as it all boils down to the personal preferences and the needs of the space. Though, there are certain things that must be factored while choosing the rug material including maintenance and foot traffic. The rugs in the dining room and hallway should be easy to clean. The bedroom and living room rugs can settle for something that requires less ease of maintenance and cleaning as they will not often be subjected to spills. Wool, cotton, and jute are some of the most commonly used natural fibres. Among the synthetic materials, polypropylene, polyester, and nylon are the most popular ones.
Aside from colours, patterns, and materials, rugs are also available in a number of styles. Tufted rugs are one of the most popular rugs in the world. They are mass manufactured and hence are quite cost-effective. While they are available in a number of colours and patterns, they are not exactly classy looking. Needle felted rugs or carpets are designed by bringing the compact fibres together using the electrostatic processes. These rugs are quite attractive and durable at the same time. Embroidered rugs are truly the work of the fine craftsmanship. They lend an elegant touch to any home decor. They are perfect for the interiors that feature the blend of traditional and contemporary. Also, there are knotted rugs, woven rugs, flat weave rugs, and hooked rugs to choose from.
Pile refers to the length and density of the fibre used in the creation of weave of the rug. The actual thickness of the rug and the fibre height in the weave combination determines the type of rug pile. Primarily, there are two pile styles – deep or high pile and low pile. Deep pile rugs are fluffier and hence softer than the low-pile rugs. The long threads of the rug lend it a luxuriant and exuberant look. These rugs in bold colours are a perfect blend for the flashy and eye-catching living room decor. Low-pile rugs, on the other hand, have shorter threads and thus appear flatter. They add more value as an object of utility than home decor. They are easier to clean and maintain and hence perfect for kitchen and dining area.
Rugs are one of items of decor that are usually overlooked or considered the last. However, when laid, they are quite prominent and can truly uplift the beauty of the room. Rugs are available in various styles, sizes, and fabrics. The right rug choice can completely transform the looks of the room.