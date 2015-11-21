How do I choose a rug for my home

Pile refers to the length and density of the fibre used in the creation of weave of the rug. The actual thickness of the rug and the fibre height in the weave combination determines the type of rug pile. Primarily, there are two pile styles – deep or high pile and low pile. Deep pile rugs are fluffier and hence softer than the low-pile rugs. The long threads of the rug lend it a luxuriant and exuberant look. These rugs in bold colours are a perfect blend for the flashy and eye-catching living room decor. Low-pile rugs, on the other hand, have shorter threads and thus appear flatter. They add more value as an object of utility than home decor. They are easier to clean and maintain and hence perfect for kitchen and dining area.

Rugs are one of items of decor that are usually overlooked or considered the last. However, when laid, they are quite prominent and can truly uplift the beauty of the room. Rugs are available in various styles, sizes, and fabrics. The right rug choice can completely transform the looks of the room.