6 ways to make your wall fantastic

Rhea Purnita Paine Rhea Purnita Paine
Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Industrial style living room
An empty wall is like an empty canvas, full of possibilities. There are so many ways one can turn it into something interesting—colours, wallpapers, wood, stone and shelves. There are many things that can be used to add some life to a bare cold empty wall. So here are 6 ideas to do up a boring plain wall at home that is probably lying clad in a faded white right now.

Colours

A bright colour like yellow or orange can liven up a wall without much effort. All one needs to do is paint a wall in a vibrant colour and it completely transforms the mood of the wall as well as the room. A wall like this happy yellow one designed by LUYBACO.COM has the added advantage of a beautiful white flower pattern on it which makes it look even more stunning. Those willing to experiment can try this blue spattered Arabian style wall.

Colourful wallpaper

Blühende Wände - mit Fototapeten!, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
If painting sounds tedious, try wallpapering a boring old wall. The right kind of wallpaper is all one needs to transform an empty wall from a forgotten side of a room to the centre of attraction. Even if the rest of the furniture in the room is plain, a colourful wallpaper like this pink rose one here can liven up the entire room.

Photographs

homify Eclectic style living room
A great way to funk up a wall is to cover it in pictures and paintings. Adding framed photographs and paintings along with the right kind of lighting to help those pictures shine, can turn a plain wall into the most interesting part of a room. Photographs also bring in a more personal touch to the room and they can turn the empty canvas of a wall into a slow progression of one's memories.

Shelves

Didem & Serkan Ozbakan, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern living room
Adding a shelf is another good way to do up an empty wall. It is both functional and beautiful. Instead of opting for the regular box like shelves, opt for more quirky bookshelves like this funky curved one here designed by BILGECE TASARIM. A wall with a shelf like this is sure to stand out. 

Wooden wall

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style living room
Wooden cubes or panels can also be used to do up a plain wall and make it look fabulous. This wooden wall made entirely of wooden cubes is a good example of how innovative use of wood can completely transform an empty wall. Not only has the surface of the wall been covered with wooden cubes, but the same wooden cubes are then placed on top of each other to create shelves to keep books and curios.

Stone wall

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Industrial style living room
Doing up a wall with stone gives it a very rustic feel. Be it an empty wall in a country home or a tiny loft in the city, a stone wall helps to bring a quaint rustic charm to any room anywhere. Pictures, television, fireplace etc also stand out better against a stone wall and can be added to further do up the wall.

To get more inspiration check out these 6 ways to use Orange at home.

6 tips to a colourful Indian home


Discover home inspiration!

