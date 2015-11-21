Choosing the best material for your new kitchen

Kitchen worktops are available in a number of materials, colours, styles, and patterns. The overwhelming range of worktops can truly cast the homeowner into dilemma. Before choosing the worktop material, a lot of points need to be factored. The worktop must either blend with the existing kitchen decor or be a perfect complement to it. Worktop installation is labour intensive; hence one cannot keep replacing it frequently. Once bought, it must stay for many years. This is why the utility also needs to be kept in mind while looking for a worktop. Durability along with resistance to heat, cold, moisture, scratch, and stain are some of the points to consider at the time of purchase. Here is a quick look at the different types of worktop materials. A little knowledge can help the homeowners figure out the best material for modern kitchen worktop.
One of the biggest benefits of steel worktops is that they provide durability and resilience against just about any kind of treatment. They are resistant to heat, water, and stain. There is no chance of growth of bacteria or mould as stainless steel is non-porous and does not absorb or retain dampness. Stainless steel can be easily customized to supplement the kitchen decor perfectly. Once the steel worktop has been laid, it will accent the looks of the kitchen. Stainless steel worktop design goes really well with the contemporary kitchen decor; however, they are also good for the modern and traditional fusion. Steel, unfortunately, is not resistant to scratches and may also get a little noisy.
Most of the people do not know that Corian is not a material but a brand name for surface material by the American company Du Pont. One of the biggest benefits of the Corian worktop is that they are not just limited to worktop surfaces; they can be extended to sinks and backsplash. Therefore, one gets the feeling of an integrated, uniform solid surface in the kitchen. Corian is a top of the range worktop product and could appear to be a little expensive to some. But it makes for a visually appealing decor in the modern kitchens. Corian is durable and easy to maintain and clean but not necessarily resistant to heat.
Quartz is also called engineered stone and this is where its biggest advantage lies. Although natural stones provide raw and natural beauty, their surface patterns are irregular. On the other hand, quartz is a manufactured stone and comes with human designed patterns, which are as uniform as one could want them to be. Quartz worktop is relatively new but has certainly become one of the preferred choices of homeowners. They are available in a number of spectacular colours, patterns and textures. From glossy to rugged, all types of worktop surfaces can be created with quartz. They are highly durable, require little maintenance, and are resistant to heat, stain, and scratches.
When it comes to worktop kitchen material, granite and marble are the two natural stones that are really suggested by kitchen planners. Granite, however, scores far better than the marble in almost every respect including aesthetic and visual appeal, maintenance, and durability. Granite is the hardest naturally available stone in the whole world. The naturally laid out mineral patterns on the rock surface give it an exotic look. Granite worktop will truly enhance the looks of the kitchen. It is scratch, stain, heat, and water resistant. But, granite is one of the most expensive worktop materials. Marble worktops too are a perfect supplement to the kitchen decor. They are also cheaper than granite. But they tend to crack and also retain stains.
A brand new, meticulously sanded, solid wood worktop provides an exceptionally elegant and sophisticated decor to the kitchen and there are rarely any alternatives that can even come close to its beauty. They blend perfectly well with the modern as well as traditional kitchens. Solid wood is also pretty durable and lasts for a really long time. However, wood may gradually lose its beauty if not taken care of well. It requires regular surface treatment to keep it hard wearing and also to maintain its beautiful looks. Regular sanding and oil coating will ensure that it retains its natural appearance. Compared to the aesthetic value it adds to the kitchen, it is definitely worth all the efforts.
Laminate worktops are the most widely used kitchen material worldwide for a simple reason that they are extremely cost-effective. In fact, they are the cheapest worktop material available in the market at this time. These laptops are known for durability and low maintenance. They might be the cheapest but they can still enhance the kitchen design. Laminated surface can mimic many different effects including oak, wood, granite and beech. From high gloss to traditional, laminate worktops are available in a number of styles, colours, and textures. That’s why they are well suited for all types of kitchen decors. But the heat and scratches may cause permanent damage to the surface and hence the users will need to be careful about it.
For those looking for visually striking and bold worktops, Dekton may not be the perfect choice. However, the kitchens that have a subtle, sedate style, this worktop will be the perfect blend. Dekton worktop kitchen material is a sombre and classy add-on to the kitchen decor. This worktop material is extremely strong and thus durable. Dekton also provides much better colour stability than most other worktops. It retains its colour and beauty for many years even when subject to harsh usage. It is also highly resistant to heat, cold, stain, and abrasion.
Finding a kitchen worktop could get a little tricky at times. With so many choices available, it is likely for the homeowner to get baffled. There are a number of factors to consider while buying the worktop including utility and aesthetic value. Being in the know of worktop materials will help make a better choice.