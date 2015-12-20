7 ways to make my garden more interesting

People living in small apartments in crowded cities crave the fresh air and greenery of gardens and usually make it a point to visit nearest park in their neighborhood whenever possible. Maintaining a large garden is not easy as you have to constantly work to keep the wild grass and bushes from overwhelming flowering plants. Living in a dry area with little rainfall is also a deterrent to maintaining a garden as harsh summers kill even the hardiest of plants.

If you are among the lucky few to own a suburban home with an empty patch of land in the front yard and have a keen interest in plants then there are plenty of options to choose. Most people with a passion for gardening can make plants thrive even in the harshest of weathers and with limited space.

Here are some interesting ways to enhance the atmosphere of your garden and make it a point of regular discussion among friends and family.