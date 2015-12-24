​Which wall cover is best for my home?

The main structure of the house is defined by the walls and the flooring. Walls play such an important role in the home décor that it is next to impossible to ignore their décor and embellishment. Redecorating one wall or a portion of the wall can totally change the look and feel of your room. In the present times, many different types of wall décor have been made available to mankind. These include classy and expensive paints, affordable wallpapers and even wall tiles. To decorate them further, wall tattoos, wall motives and even wall stickers can be incorporated for a refreshing change in any room of your house. So here we bring you few different wall covers that can be chosen according to your taste, budget and design. Some of these options are not only easy to apply, but super easy to maintain as well. All these ideas are creative, unique and can be easily customised according to need.
The brick stonewall patterns have been popular since ages. They were predominately used in country style houses and rustic houses to exude a highly organic and earthy feel. Even now, this trend amazes us with its simplicity and uniqueness. If you are planning to build a country style house or even if you planning to give your modern home, a village theme, this is the best pattern to choose. Like shown in the design above by Deco designers from Mexico, the bricks can be aligned either horizontally or vertically. There are a number of colours that can be chosen for further making the design graceful. For a stone-finished wall, you can opt for stone washed walls that are still highly popular in Greek and Mediterranean houses. They look absolutely adorable against bright furniture and accents. However, the only issue with brickstone is the moisture problem it brings along. To fight this issue, you may as well get your wall a waterproof coating before the final touch.
Wallpapersor motives are another way to accentuate the look of your wall. This wonderful option is easy to install and highly affordable. Wallpapers are available in a gamut of colours, designs, patterns and textures that it is highly taxing to choose just one. To make your choice easier, there are a few points to consider. First, go for wallpaper that adds life into the room. Be it full coverage or partial coverage, a wallpaper should be the enhancing feature of any room. Simple, bright, colourful and even contrasting colours can be chosen. Also, you might go with theme-based wallpapers like cultural, historical, nature-laden, etc. Another option to choose from is the customised wallpapers. This can have pictures of your wedding or honeymoon. For a kid’s bedroom, it might have pictures of cartoon characters, Disneyland etc. Motives are another cool option that are similar to wallpapers but have only partial coverage. So, if you want to go for some chic wall stickers and peppy tattoos, there cannot be a better option than motives.
The most common option for kitchen and bathroom apart from the tiles is the plastic or acrylic paint. This paint looks absolutely stunning in closed areas and gives an appearance of brightness and cheer with its smooth and silky touch. Perfect for exteriors as well, acrylic paint can be applied to tiles, bricks and even wooden accents. This paint stays longer and has a decent water fighting capacity as well. Acrylic or plastic paints can easily fight harsh sun rays and rains as well. In the kitchen or bathroom, where walls get dirty and stain laden in no time, acrylic paints work the best as they prevent smudges and marks. They can be easily maintained with a gentle rub of wet cloth.
Vinyl is the material for people who believe in easy transformations and refurbishments. It is highly used for wall décor like wall tattoos, wall motives and even wall stickers. Vinyl is very easy to apply and even easier to remove. Therefore, all the sticky material is made of vinyl so that it does not spoil the beauty of the base wall. Just like a removable tattoo, it can be applied very quickly and easily. If you are planning to dress up your windows, doors too, along with the walls, vinyl is the best option to go for. This material can stick to walls, wood and even glass to give a spectacular finish. Now days, even vinyl flooring is introduced so that you can achieve a uniform effect with the vinyl walls.
Wooden walls have already made quite a wave. No doubt these have been a thing of the past, but with new technology and modern sensibilities a lot has been added to the conventional wooden patterns. The use of shaded wooden tiles, floor lamination and even use of pergolas and wooden accents are highly desired in modern households. The main advantage of wooden walls is they act as an effective sound insulation feature as well. This property is basically considered before using wooden walls in hotels, restaurants and even in in-home media rooms. A wooden wall looks fabulous in a wooden cabin or a farmhouse and looks splendid when it beams in natural light coming through the huge glass windows. The best way to accentuate a wooden wall is by the use of antlers and vintage photo frames.
If wood fascinates you a lot, this ideabook is meant for you : The wooden house
Tiles are another way to cover the wall in a different and unique fashion. They were initially used for bathrooms and kitchens only. But now the tiles have moved to rooms as well. This is because they are now available in a variety of designs and pattern that are perfectly suitable for a bedroom as well. They are available in wooden, acrylic, ceramic and even stone finish to give your house a trendy look. The water-resistant quality of the tiles makes them one of the highly recommended wall options especially for areas witnessing a longer monsoon season and water seepage problems. You can even go for a myriad of colours if you are interested in a brighter wall finish. For a subtle touch it is always advisable to choose mute colours with a sleek pattern of a darker shade in between the monotonous design.