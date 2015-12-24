​Which wall cover is best for my home?

Wooden walls have already made quite a wave. No doubt these have been a thing of the past, but with new technology and modern sensibilities a lot has been added to the conventional wooden patterns. The use of shaded wooden tiles, floor lamination and even use of pergolas and wooden accents are highly desired in modern households. The main advantage of wooden walls is they act as an effective sound insulation feature as well. This property is basically considered before using wooden walls in hotels, restaurants and even in in-home media rooms. A wooden wall looks fabulous in a wooden cabin or a farmhouse and looks splendid when it beams in natural light coming through the huge glass windows. The best way to accentuate a wooden wall is by the use of antlers and vintage photo frames.

