A chic home full of style

There are several different styles in which one can do the interiors of one’s home and the style that is trending the most at present is the minimalistic chic style. It is easy to implement and maintain this style. There is a lot of play with colors and metals as well as glassware. It makes an interesting combination of different elements that can be seen throughout the house. This particular ideabook focuses on a modern and chic residence designed by professionals, Switchover studio from Mumbai. From living room to the core interiors, this residence exudes creativity. modernity and style!
One of the highlights of every room is the lighting used. In case of a chic décor style, making use of chandeliers and lamps that are made from metal and glass is fairly common. The second aspect is the play with colors. It is another common and extremely successful practice to use upholstery on the furniture that is in contrast with the colors on the walls. The same practice can be seen here, where different colors have been used on the walls, sofa and cushions. Notice that the wall is textured and the source of lighting is the false ceiling.
Liked the concept of using a chandelier to enlighten up the living room? Here's an ideabook that will help you choose one : Dazzling chandeliers
This idea is not unheard of and is actually very practical. The space below the wash basin in a bathroom can be very effectively utilized for storing toiletries or spare towels. The wood work and curved legs of the cabinet give it an antique look which contrasts well with the metal finished mirror. One sees the use of geometrical designs as well as the square shape of the basin and the spiral shape of the mirror merge beautifully. The color of the cabinet and the walls are also in sync.
It is a good idea to experiment with different designs. The chest used below the basin is amazing for storage of different items. But the highlight of this bathroom is the use of the mirror broken up into the shape of a bee hive. It is different and catchy and merges well with the overall design of the bathroom. Here also the colors used for the cabinet and the basin are in sync with the color on the walls.
The use of wallpapers has seen a huge increase mainly because it is easy and convenient. When selecting a wallpaper one has to be careful about the overall color theme for that room and also what kind of furniture is being used. In case of this design, the overall style being gunned for is modern and chic which makes the selection of this wallpaper apt. The color theme in the room is off white which complements well with the brown color of the wallpaper.
In a house, adding shelves has been a good idea not just for storage but also for decorative use. Shelves can be added in different patterns and different lengths. If one is not using them for books then they can be used for keeping figurines and decorative items. The cabinet below the shelves in this design is a good addition that is apt for storage. The electrical points are placed strategically allowing one to convert this section into an entertainment center by placing a TV and DVD player.