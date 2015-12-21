A chic home full of style

One of the highlights of every room is the lighting used. In case of a chic décor style, making use of chandeliers and lamps that are made from metal and glass is fairly common. The second aspect is the play with colors. It is another common and extremely successful practice to use upholstery on the furniture that is in contrast with the colors on the walls. The same practice can be seen here, where different colors have been used on the walls, sofa and cushions. Notice that the wall is textured and the source of lighting is the false ceiling.

