A cosy cottage style home

One of the significant features of a cottage is the abundance of natural light. If it is not possible to have proper natural light in the house or apartment, then making use of white bulbs would give the same effect. Smaller bulbs can be used in the false ceiling and larger bulbs can be used in lamps in different rooms. Placing windows in every room wherever possible should be considered to get the cottage style look for the house.

