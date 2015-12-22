A cosy cottage style home

Owning a cottage in the hills or in the valley is a dream many share. While it might not be possible for everyone to have a hillside cottage, a cottage styled home can definitely be made. All one requires is a bit of creativity to create that cozy and homely feeling that is mostly associated with cottages. By creating and designing this residence, freelance designers from Hyderabad have proved that nothing is impossible! Here are some ideas to decorate and style your house like a cottage. Walk through the ideabook and collect multiple ideas for creating your own cottage home.
As in the case of the rest of the house, adding wooden finishing to the kitchen would be a good idea. The cabinets and counter tops in the kitchen can be made from wood and to add some design glass doors can be used on the cabinets. A breakfast counter would give the kitchen a modern touch. In case of this design, one should note the use of wooden cabinetry work and also the way wood has been incorporated into the false ceiling. But most striking feature of the kitchen is the use of wooden supporter beams that give a complete cottage like feel and touch.
One of the most unique features of a cottage is the extensive use of wood. One gets to see not just wooden walls and furniture, but also exposed wooden beams that support the entire structure. To give your house the feel of a cottage, making use of wooden panels throughout would be a good idea. These panels or beams can be used as a part of the false ceiling to install light bulbs as well. To complement this, making use of teak wood and varnish finished wooden furniture like the bed and side tables would be good.
Another thing with which people associate cottages is the use of comfortable couches and sofas. Making use of these in the living room and the drawing room would help one achieve the precise cottage style feel. It would be better to maintain earth tones throughout the living area so that it is in harmony with the rest of the house. In case of this picture, one would notice how the colors have been kept in shades of brown to keep in harmony with the use of wood. The false ceiling has again incorporated wood. Making use of classic style furniture, cane furniture or wood furniture would also be a good way to give the cottage feel.
Storage space is very important in the bedroom because that is where one keeps all of one’s belongings. If one is gunning for the cottage style theme, then making use of wood finished almirahs and cupboards in the bedroom would be useful. In addition to cupboards, one should also include cabinets and book shelves in the rooms. All the furniture in a room should be in the same type of wood or same shade or tone of brown.
One of the significant features of a cottage is the abundance of natural light. If it is not possible to have proper natural light in the house or apartment, then making use of white bulbs would give the same effect. Smaller bulbs can be used in the false ceiling and larger bulbs can be used in lamps in different rooms. Placing windows in every room wherever possible should be considered to get the cottage style look for the house.
Hope you liked the idea of having a cozy cottage styled home in the luxury and hustle-bustle of city. Would like to see some unique ways to accentuate the bathroom? Here's an ideabook you shouldn't miss : Few tips for a modern bathroom