Budget tips on how to stylishly furnish a student apartment

Living with limited income during student life in a studio apartment can make even the sunniest of souls acutely homesick if they are living alone in a dull house. During this phase of single bedroom student life most people depend on do-it-yourself items like handmade cushions, artwork, furnishings and stuff from home to make their surroundings livable. Studio apartments that are selected in haste usually present insurmountable challenges so it is best to carefully select a place that allows sufficient amount of sunlight and airflow and fits into the budget.

As most studio apartments have only one or two rooms and every available space is on display, decoration can become an overwhelming exercise in the initial months. Here is some budget friendly furnishing tips that can help you find suitable storage for private stuff and streamline the chaos of packing boxes. These tips will make it easy for guests to distinguish between kitchen, bedroom and living area without breaking the bank.