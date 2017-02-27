Your browser is out-of-date.

13 ideas of wooden shelves and drawers for your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
CH, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern living room
In small homes or those with limited space, shelves are a great help for arranging books or for decorating an area. Shelves can be made from a variety of materials and can be adapted to suit any style of house or apartment.

In bar areas, they serve as a display unit for bottles or glassware. In cupboards, they help us to arrange clothes, wallets and shoes. In the TV space, they are perfect for storing movies, and in the children’s room, they help to keep everything in order.

Whatever the requirement, shelves and niches can help to organize things and add style to an area in the house. In this ideabook, we show you some ideas to inspire you to use them to enhance the ambiance of your home.

1. Bottomless shelf

CH, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern living room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

Choose a wall of the room as a support, and fix the shelf on it. This will save space in the bottom section for arranging the furniture and result in the room appearing airier.

2. Shelves for exhibiting

DV, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern media room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

Give your bar some classic style by incorporating a series of shelves to display your best bottles. You can even incorporate lighting into the shelves to add to the effect.

3. Between walls

CO, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern media room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

Build shelves between walls, in those irregular niches that are left in the room by support columns. You can place a few simple shelves or even mount the TV so that it looks like it’s a part of the wall.

4. Build your study

CASA EN GOLF CLUB NORDELTA, BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, Ramirez Arquitectura Ramirez Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Ramirez Arquitectura

Ramirez Arquitectura
Ramirez Arquitectura
Ramirez Arquitectura

With a pair of wooden boards, you can build a study table in a room. Paint a few of the boards in bright colours and add a special touch to the area with a few lamps.

5. Different designs

Interior designs, Optimystic Designs Optimystic Designs Modern style bedroom
Optimystic Designs

Interior designs

Optimystic Designs
Optimystic Designs
Optimystic Designs

A shelf doesn’t have to occupy the entire wall. It can be restricted to a small area, like in this image, and be used to hide the television cables in addition to providing support for the TV.

6. Shelves in the bathroom

CO, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern bathroom
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

In bathrooms, shelves are not only useful, but are also essential. The more shelves the better, so that everything can be organized the way we like it.


7. A special wardrobe

White walk in wardrobe Lamco Design LTD Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Lamco Design LTD

White walk in wardrobe

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

It’s possible to make a wardrobe resemble a clothing store by adding a couple of shelves and fixing rods to hang our shirts so that they are on display.

8. Designer furniture

JPB, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern living room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

Shelves can be used to create designer furniture, like this professionally designed one. It combines very thin slats of wood in the design to bring an interesting vibe to the furniture.

9. Wood as an ally

JPB, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern media room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

Wooden furniture adds warmth and is durable. It’s an ideal material for creating shelves like in this image. Look for lighter shades of wood that don’t overpower the ambiance.

10. So that everything is in order

DLLL, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern nursery/kids room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

In the children’s room, it’s necessary to keep things in order. Using a series of wooden shelves and drawers, we can put together a great piece of furniture that becomes another playful element in the room.

11. A bottom for the slats

DLLL, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern living room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

With wooden slats nailed to the wall, you can create a background for the shelf and the TV, turning the wall into a special feature without spending too much money.

12. A piece of furniture that frames

A, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern living room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

Shelves can serve as a frame around the TV. They can also be used to frame a picture or even a window so that everything looks like it’s a part of a composition.

13. Combination furniture

P, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern dressing room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

We can create furniture that is a mix between shelves, drawers and doors, so that everything can be kept in place. This cupboard is not only versatile but also brings a great look to the wall in a room.

Finally, there are shelves for everything!

P, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern dressing room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

Finding the solution that suits our requirements is the most important part, after which building it is the next step to achieving the desired result. Shelves, drawers and cabinets are essential and can be a functional design element for displaying the things that you have stored away.

For more ideas on creating shelves, see this ideabook.

6 small kitchen ideas for Indian homes
Which of these designs will work well in your home? Respond in the comments.


