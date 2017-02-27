13 ideas of wooden shelves and drawers for your home

In small homes or those with limited space, shelves are a great help for arranging books or for decorating an area. Shelves can be made from a variety of materials and can be adapted to suit any style of house or apartment.

In bar areas, they serve as a display unit for bottles or glassware. In cupboards, they help us to arrange clothes, wallets and shoes. In the TV space, they are perfect for storing movies, and in the children’s room, they help to keep everything in order.

Whatever the requirement, shelves and niches can help to organize things and add style to an area in the house. In this ideabook, we show you some ideas to inspire you to use them to enhance the ambiance of your home.