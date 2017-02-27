13 ideas of wooden shelves and drawers for your home

In small homes or those with limited space, shelves are a great help for arranging books or for decorating an area. Shelves can be made from a variety of materials and can be adapted to suit any style of house or apartment.
In bar areas, they serve as a display unit for bottles or glassware. In cupboards, they help us to arrange clothes, wallets and shoes. In the TV space, they are perfect for storing movies, and in the children’s room, they help to keep everything in order.
Whatever the requirement, shelves and niches can help to organize things and add style to an area in the house. In this ideabook, we show you some ideas to inspire you to use them to enhance the ambiance of your home.
Choose a wall of the room as a support, and fix the shelf on it. This will save space in the bottom section for arranging the furniture and result in the room appearing airier.
Give your bar some classic style by incorporating a series of shelves to display your best bottles. You can even incorporate lighting into the shelves to add to the effect.
Build shelves between walls, in those irregular niches that are left in the room by support columns. You can place a few simple shelves or even mount the TV so that it looks like it’s a part of the wall.
With a pair of wooden boards, you can build a study table in a room. Paint a few of the boards in bright colours and add a special touch to the area with a few lamps.
A shelf doesn’t have to occupy the entire wall. It can be restricted to a small area, like in this image, and be used to hide the television cables in addition to providing support for the TV.
In bathrooms, shelves are not only useful, but are also essential. The more shelves the better, so that everything can be organized the way we like it.
It’s possible to make a wardrobe resemble a clothing store by adding a couple of shelves and fixing rods to hang our shirts so that they are on display.
Shelves can be used to create designer furniture, like this professionally designed one. It combines very thin slats of wood in the design to bring an interesting vibe to the furniture.
Wooden furniture adds warmth and is durable. It’s an ideal material for creating shelves like in this image. Look for lighter shades of wood that don’t overpower the ambiance.
In the children’s room, it’s necessary to keep things in order. Using a series of wooden shelves and drawers, we can put together a great piece of furniture that becomes another playful element in the room.
With wooden slats nailed to the wall, you can create a background for the shelf and the TV, turning the wall into a special feature without spending too much money.
Shelves can serve as a frame around the TV. They can also be used to frame a picture or even a window so that everything looks like it’s a part of a composition.
We can create furniture that is a mix between shelves, drawers and doors, so that everything can be kept in place. This cupboard is not only versatile but also brings a great look to the wall in a room.
Finding the solution that suits our requirements is the most important part, after which building it is the next step to achieving the desired result. Shelves, drawers and cabinets are essential and can be a functional design element for displaying the things that you have stored away.
For more ideas on creating shelves, see this ideabook.