A contemporary home in classical style

It is not just the living room or bedroom that can be decorated, but also the bathroom that can be given Victorian touches. One can use wallpaper in the bathroom on walls that are not exposed to the shower area. Large motifs that are consistent with the Victorian designs along with heavy iron framed mirrors would help achieve the Victorian look inside the bathroom.

