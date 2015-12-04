A home with a charming soul

Almost anything looks beautiful when it is placed against a white background. White walls are also preferred by home owners because they make the room look spacious and airy. This room lives up to the concept, however there are some interesting additions to it. The split level created next to the window where only a settee and sofa have been placed is unusual but also a common trend seen in Indian homes. Mismatched furniture has been put together around the carpet, carrying forward the concept of mix and match . Spotlight lamps embedded on the ceiling bring in a modern touch to the room.

If you love using wood in home decor, here is a nice piece of inspiration : The wooden house