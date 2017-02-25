Your browser is out-of-date.

32 contemporary designs for your bathroom

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
CAMILLUCCIA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
Bathroom is the most important and underrated part of our house. It doesn't have to be very big and grand, but it has to be functional and good-looking. After all, this is the space we use to get energy for the rest of the day, and this is the space we use for a deep hot water bath when we have had a tiring day.

To make your bathroom look beautiful and well designed here are 32 contemporary layout ideas that you can use.

1. Tile patterns

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style bathroom
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Using tiles with great designs can really help transform your bathroom. You can either opt for neutral colours that go with any type of fixtures or choose custom patterns.

2. Windows

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern bathroom
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

Introducing big windows in your bathroom might not sound necessary but they can help uplift your entire mood after a long day.

3. Ceramic sanitary ware

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern bathroom
ARCHILAB architettura e design

ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design

Using white sanitary ware in your bathroom can give it a modern look. They are also easy to maintain and will go well with almost any theme that you might have around the house.

4. Natural light

A casa di Giulia, Plastudio Plastudio Eclectic style bathroom
Plastudio

Plastudio
Plastudio
Plastudio

Introducing proper source of light into your bathroom is a must in order to make it feel bigger and brighter. 

5. Colour combination

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style bathroom
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

Using white colour with other darker colour tones can give you a unique looking bathroom design. It will help you style the space without adding many elements.

6. Pastels

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern bathroom
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

If you are looking to create a soothing effect in your bathroom then opting for pastel colours is the correct way to go. Choosing powder blue like the designer has for this picture will make the bathroom look grand.


7. Long shower space

Spazi ritrovati, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern bathroom
studio antonio perrone architetto

studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto

In spite of the traditional square shower area creating a rectanular portion will help you utilise your bathrooms floor plan well.

8. Wall shelves

Bagno Casa Mazzara, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
Alfonso D'errico Architetto

Alfonso D'errico Architetto
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto
Alfonso D'errico Architetto

For better storage space in your bathroom adding open wall shelves is a must. This will take way less space than your floor organizers.

9. Plants

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist bathroom
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

To enhance the overall beauty of your bathroom adding small potted plants in corners is highly recommended.

10. High rise tiles

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Minimalist bathroom
Formaementis

Formaementis
Formaementis
Formaementis

Using neutral colour tiles on the walls of your bathroom will help you build a beautiful space. Covering the entire height of wall like the designer has in this picture,  will save it from water seepage.

11. Corner layout

Bagno Zona Note Casa Mazzara due, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
Alfonso D'errico Architetto

Alfonso D'errico Architetto
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto
Alfonso D'errico Architetto

Laying out the sanitary ware all around the corners can free up the floor space of your bathroom, hence, making it look bigger and airy.

12. Wall design

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern bathroom
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Introducing embossed wall designs to your bathroom can be a great way to create a unique looking interior.

13. Picture windows

Una residenza privata nel campanile dell'antica cattedrale di Santa Colomba., Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti Modern bathroom
Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti

Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti
Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti
Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti

If you have a small open space outside your bathroom then installing picture windows that blend the interiors with the natural landscape outside is advised.

14. Metallic

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern bathroom
enzoferrara architetti

enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti

For those who love darker tones of colour, painting the entire bathroom with metallic colours can also be a great way to create a fresh looking design.

15. Mirror

PASSIVE HOUSE, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern bathroom
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Using a big mirror in the bathroom will help reflect the light in every corner of the room, thus, making it look spacious.

16. Separate sections

Interior design - White Loft - Treviso Italy, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Minimalist bathroom
IMAGO DESIGN

IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN

If your house has a small bathroom then separating the shower from the rest of the space is advised. This way two people will be able to use the bathroom at the same time.

17. Colourful

Casa Amalasunta, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style bathroom
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

Another great way to uplift the design of your bathroom is by adding colourful elements. In this picture the designer has used bright colour tiles to highlight the entire area.

18. Focal wall

Casa SID, Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Modern bathroom Pottery Beige
Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design

Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design

If you want to create a focal point for your bathroom then using the mirror wall is a good plan. Adding customised wooden designs like these can make your bathroom stand out.

19. Wall mounted sanitary ware

Open space in collina, QUADRASTUDIO QUADRASTUDIO Modern bathroom
QUADRASTUDIO

QUADRASTUDIO
QUADRASTUDIO
QUADRASTUDIO

Freeing up the floor space by using wall mounted sanitary ware is something that can be done in every bathroom. This will also give you additional storage space.

20. Lights

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern bathroom
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

Another great way to make your bathroom look pretty is by adding statement holders or shandeliours of lights. This is the best way to make your bathroom look modern.

21. Vanity mirrors

CAMILLUCCIA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Most of us don't have the additional space to include a dressing table or vanity in our homes. For this reason adding vanity mirrors that use highlighters can be very useful.

22. Neon colour

Trastevere House, Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design Minimalist bathroom
Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design

Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design
Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design
Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design

If your bathroom has pastel colour fixtures and walls then adding neon colour elements like linen or lights can transform the look completely.

23. Rustic

Recupero di sottotetto, VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO Modern bathroom
VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO

VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO
VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO
VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO

If you are someone who loves barn style rooms then adding heavy wooden bars like these to the ceilings can be a great way to achieve your desired look.

24. Designer cabinets

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Adding custom or designer storage cabinets to your bathroom is also a great way to redesign the space.

25. Fixtures

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist bathroom
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

Adding the right kind of fixtures that blend with the rest of the bathroom is a must. Using simple silver taps or shower heads can help you blend the look together.

26. Minimising storage

UN APPARTAMENTO D'ELITE, SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO Modern bathroom
SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO

SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO&#39; ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO

By simply adding towel hangers or railings you can utilize the wall space well and give place to other important things in your bathroom.

27. Sleek sanitaryware

una casa di campagna, archbcstudio archbcstudio Classic style bathroom
archbcstudio

archbcstudio
archbcstudio
archbcstudio

If the space in your bathroom is limited then using sleek sanitaryware is an option that you can consider.

28. Wooden elements

Ristrutturazione appartamento | Roma - Porta Maggiore, 02A Studio 02A Studio Classic style bathroom Ceramic Beige
02A Studio

02A Studio
02A Studio
02A Studio

Using old wooden elements like organizers and sink tables can add a regal look to your bathroom. This is also an excellent way to reuse old wooden furnitures.

29. Decoration

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Rustic style bathroom
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

If you don't want to completely redesign your bathroom then adding small items of decoration is also a way to transform the area.

30. Theme

TRADIZIONE, PERSONALITA', ECLETTISMO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Modern bathroom
STUDIO CERON & CERON

STUDIO CERON & CERON
STUDIO CERON &amp; CERON
STUDIO CERON & CERON

Using warm tones of colours for a cozy feel is also recommended if you are looking to create a relaxing vibe or theme in your bathroom.

31. Shower layout

Casa L_01, Gimmigi Lab Architettura Gimmigi Lab Architettura Modern bathroom
Gimmigi Lab Architettura

Gimmigi Lab Architettura
Gimmigi Lab Architettura
Gimmigi Lab Architettura

Introducing designer tiles into the shower square is also a great way to achieve a contemporary look for your bathroom.

32. Individual space

Interior Design e Progettazione | Villa I Gelsi, Studio Maggiore Architettura Studio Maggiore Architettura Modern bathroom
Studio Maggiore Architettura

Studio Maggiore Architettura
Studio Maggiore Architettura
Studio Maggiore Architettura

If you are looking to add a shower, tub, and other sanitary ware in one space then separating them will glass barriers or facades is recommended to create harmony.

for more bathroom designs check out our other ideabooks

A charming and colourful home in Mumbai
Which one of these bathrooms inspired you the most?


