10 bright ideas to decorate your home with modern lighting

Lights have the ability to improve the interiors and exteriors of a house and make it a welcoming place for its residents and guests alike. Lighting arrangement should be made keeping in mind the general layout of the house and awkward corners that would be left in darkness if certain lights are switched off. An essential part of decoration, lighting affects mood and environment within a house therefore should be balanced and versatile enough to maintain harmony.

Through this book we shall show you how Homify’s designers have employed budget friendly lighting arrangements to decorate homes in the best possible manner keeping in mind the size, background and furniture layout. It will display through ideas, how use of appropriate lighting can enhance or overshadow décor of a room and make it look spacious or cramped.