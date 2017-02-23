Your browser is out-of-date.

20 fences perfect for delineating your terrain with style

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Casa Mariana, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Rustic style houses
In this book of ideas we will share many ideas of fences that will inspire you to delineate your terrain with a lot of style. They are fences of different materials, some modern, others minimalist and even some with a rustic touch! Some designs will look beautiful in small homes, while others are great for terrain with more space. However, they all have one feature in common: they were all designed by professionals registered in our homify platform, whom you can directly contact in our directory  here.

1. A simple and modern enclosure

Rehabilitación de vivienda en la localidad de Penco, ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA Eclectic style houses
ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA

2. Rustic

Restauración de Casa Cereda en Maipo por ALIWEN, ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago Colonial style walls & floors
ALIWEN arquitectura &amp; construcción sustentable—Santiago

3. Wood and metal

homify Mediterranean style houses
homify

4. Lines

Cidade Feliz A, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Minimalist houses
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

5. Elegant with golden touches

Modern Residence, RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Modern houses Aluminium/Zinc Property,Door,Wood,Fixture,Floor,Flooring,Wood stain,Hardwood,Rectangle,Composite material
RAVI—NUPUR ARCHITECTS

Modern Residence

6. A natural wall with sliding gate

Casa Mariana, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Rustic style houses
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

7. A lattice for interior and exterior

homify Modern houses
homify

8. Separation of rooms with modern awning

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

9. Synthetic foliage

Muros Verdes Exteriores, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Ranka Follaje Sintético

10. Concrete and synthetic foliage

Muros Verdes Exteriores, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Commercial spaces Event venues
Ranka Follaje Sintético

11. Stone and vertical walls

Muros Verdes Exteriores, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Ranka Follaje Sintético

12. Simplicity for a modern cabin

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors
homify

13. Concrete in colour and stone cladding

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
homify

14. When the fence is the same facade, it is best to use resistant doors

homify Garages & sheds
homify

15. Perfect wrought iron gratings for small houses

Casa Alborada, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Minimalist houses
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

16. Metal fence accompanied by a planter

LOMAS DEL VERGEL/LG, MONACO GRUPO INMOBILIARIO MONACO GRUPO INMOBILIARIO Industrial style balcony, veranda & terrace
MONACO GRUPO INMOBILIARIO

17. Mixed

homify Modern houses
homify

18. A fence that is the facade!

Casa CCQ 538, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Loyola Arquitectos

19. A fence coated in stone

DISEÑO DE JARDÍN VELAZQUEZ, Arqca Arqca Minimalist style garden
Arqca

20. With holes

Casa Cumbres, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern houses
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

Which fencing idea do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


