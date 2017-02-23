20 fences perfect for delineating your terrain with style

In this book of ideas we will share many ideas of fences that will inspire you to delineate your terrain with a lot of style. They are fences of different materials, some modern, others minimalist and even some with a rustic touch! Some designs will look beautiful in small homes, while others are great for terrain with more space. However, they all have one feature in common: they were all designed by professionals registered in our homify platform, whom you can directly contact in our directory here.