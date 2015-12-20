Cool tips to decorate a home corridor

Hallways and corridors which are in the central part of a home often tend to be ignored when the important rooms of a new house are being decorated. If corridors are between bathroom and bedroom they tend to be used as a utility section with washing machine and dryer and an ironing board if there is sufficient space. Sometimes families turn this into a storage zone with large walk in ceiling to floor length cupboards. Usage of corridors change with time as a family’s needs and tastes go through several phases as children grow up and new generations inherit the house.

Though plenty of ideas are available online and offline about best ways to decorate the long corridor at home it is best to use your personal judgment to find the best use for it. Always keep in mind that a corridor is an essential thoroughfare of the house and additions to its natural structure should not restrict movement. Here are some interesting corridor decoration ideas offered by our experts to utilize this extra space in your home.