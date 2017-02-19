Hello guys! How was the week of romance for you all?
Top 5 of the week blog series from homify. Here, we provide you an insight to the hottest and most inspirational interior decor designs, trends and images.
When we plan to get house renovations or construction, it is highly important to look at some houses that are worth inspiration and can give you ample of ideas. This ideabook will take you on a tour of a house from Kerala that is appealing, aesthetically beautiful, boasts of stylish designed ceilings and a lot more. You will be impressed to see the intricate designing and interior decor of the house.
While pooja rooms are a norm these days and plenty of ideas are already available on Internet, one thing that is must have in your Pooja room but often ignored are the Pooja cabinets. They help you place and secure your deities and can be used as an alternative to entire pooja room. Mini pooja room in itself, a pooja cabinet is worth the investment. Here is an ideabook that shows you 7 different styles of Pooja cabinets custom made for Indian houses.
Seems like Pooja rooms are a never dying element of house interiors for Indian families. They are constantly featured among the top read articles of the week at homify. Here again, we present you a series of mini pooja rooms apt for small houses. These Pooja rooms are so realistic and stylish that you will fall for each of them.
House storage is one of the most discussed topics. People, all over the world, keep collecting stuff and thus, their storage needs keep increasing with the span of time. However, neither increasing the size of cabinet is necessarily the right option, nor does dumping your beloved clothes and shoes matters. Instead of wasting money and space to get a new wardrobe, get some simple DIY ideas and projects to reuse your cabinets and shelves and get more storage. Turn to this page for more info.
Kitchen is the most formidable and used space of any house and it requires smart planning when you have limited space to do everything. While it is not hard to design a small kitchen, getting right kitchen storage and organization is what matters the most. Here is a complete guide on how you can design your kitchen in a small space where you get right furniture, top quality fitting and a hint of modern touch.
