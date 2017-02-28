A house full of ideas for a beautiful Indian family

Today, we take you through a beautiful house that combines elements of traditional architecture with modern design, resulting in a residence that is simply fantastic! This professionally designed house is a product of the innovativeness of its designers who succeeded in building a charming residence that we are sure you will love. Join us as we tour this lovely home.
The façade looks strong and is predominantly white, giving an air of security and robustness to the modern house. The main entrance is defined by a thick frame, which prominently highlights the access to the residence through a large wooden door. Potted plants and other elements of greenery bring a natural touch that perfectly suits this design.
In the entrance hall, the social area is separated from the main entrance by two large and sturdy columns, which not only provide structural load-bearing support for the house, but also serve as a partition between different spaces without eliminating the seamlessness between the areas.
The social area in this beautiful residence has all the luxuries for celebrating getting together with friends and family. It has within it a lovely living room, which has a large and modern fireplace that acts as a partition between the formal dining area just behind it. To the left of the picture, we see the bar, which is another area in this spacious and luxurious room inside the house.
There’s no better way of welcoming guests than with a glass of their favourite drink served in this beautiful and luxurious bar, which features a curved counter with a glossy black finish. The background wall features translucent, backlit stone cladding that adds a unique touch to this recreation space.
Now, we go to the patio that acts as a transition area between the interior and exterior with its concrete pergola structure, which allows a smooth flow between the environments without being too abrupt. Simultaneously, the pergola casts beautiful shadows that add to the charming design of the house.
One of the elements of traditional architecture that has been incorporated into the design of this house is the central patio, where one interacts with nature to enjoy the outdoors from the comfort and privacy of the home, thereby raising the quality of life for the residents. The combination of neutral colours and textures evokes elements of contemporary design.
In the patio area, is a large, covered terrace, which also serves as a transition space between the interior and the exterior areas. It merges both environments through an outdoor room where one can enjoy, with family and friends, a delightfully cool summer afternoon in shaded comfort.
The design details in the outdoor spaces add to the comfort. See the latticed dark brown wall, which along with the 3 cuboid skylights on the roof becomes the focal point and creates a comfortable and pleasant environment so inviting that it would tempt anyone to spend a leisurely afternoon in a cosy armchair with good company and beautiful views.
The cherry on the cake of the luxurious comfort offered by this beautiful residence in the outside area, is the pool area, which we see as we move away from the terrace. The pool has an organic and sinuous design that perfectly complements the overall look of the house. This recreational area offers all the comforts and luxuries that are expected from the contemporary lifestyle.
