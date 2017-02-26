How to design a functional and beautiful two-story house!

Top floor: Bedrooms, bathrooms, living area and TV if you decide to have it apart from the living room, balconies and corridor of circulation.

Low level: The hall at the entrance of the house (entrance hall), the living room, dining room, kitchen, terrace, auxiliary bathroom and service area (which can have a service bathroom if you wish) The living room if instead of Have it on the top floor you place it on the ground floor, apart or not from the room.

The relationships between the rooms are obvious but sometimes every family has their preferences. But we suggest these:

The kitchen should be directly related to the service yard and of course with the dining room. The dining room will be connected to the living room and this with the hall. The hall, although it does not have to be very large, should function as a center of distribution of the horizontal and vertical circulation of the house in addition to acting as a prelude to the rest of it. This is where decoration also plays a very important role.

We already have the rooms you may need, apart from thinking about the terrace and areas that will belong to the garden or outside.