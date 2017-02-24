19 pictures of custom-made wooden closets for your home

The last thing that comes to mind when we think of a bedroom is usually the closet, but it's indeed a very vital part of the bedroom. A cozy bedroom requires adequate storage space in order to keep it neat and tidy. The most common mess in bedrooms usually comes from clothes and stuff cluttering random spaces, however with a closet, this problem disappears, in most cases!

Today's guide offers some ideas and tips on how to custom-make a closet according to your needs. The following pictures and ideas will help to give you a good idea of what kind of closet you really need for the space that you have.