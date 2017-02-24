19 pictures of custom-made wooden closets for your home

The last thing that comes to mind when we think of a bedroom is usually the closet, but it's indeed a very vital part of the bedroom. A cozy bedroom requires adequate storage space in order to keep it neat and tidy. The most common mess in bedrooms usually comes from clothes and stuff cluttering random spaces, however with a closet, this problem disappears, in most cases!
Today's guide offers some ideas and tips on how to custom-make a closet according to your needs. The following pictures and ideas will help to give you a good idea of what kind of closet you really need for the space that you have.
If you can be trusted to keep things around you neat, an open wooden closet like the one pictured here could look quite stylish and contemporary. However, if you're a messy person, we wouldn't recommend an open closet because it will end up looking like a hurricane just went by!
This type of closet is quite simple to make on your own too. All you really need to do is attach some railings, hooks and shelves.
One of the main advantages of combining different types of wood are its multiple presentations, so no matter the style of your home you can adapt your closet to it.
Sliding closet doors are excellent for small spaces. With them you will not have to worry about the wind blowing the doors open, and they have a more airtight seal to keep the dust away from your things.
This wooden wardrobe is one of the most modern options. It's basically piece of furniture that completely covers the wall, taking advantage of the same structure of the room and without stealing too much space for the design.
If you like original and creative designs, then you will love this closet that not only has a unique colour, but also has a drawer in one of the less expected places, serving as a separation for your personal objects.
This closet idea is great for children's rooms. It can help to make space to store clothes, and attached to it there is also a space where children can do homework and store their books.
If you do not have enough space inside the room for a closet, you can buy a mobile closet, or have it made. The advantage of this is that you can move it from one room to another, or accommodate it when you want to redesign your room.
The best thing about custom furniture is that you can choose the spaces, and the size according to your tastes or needs. In this case, for example, a pair of open shelves were added where you could place your makeup, creams, treatments or perfumes.
Over time our favorite things become memories that we store, and sometimes we feel that we no longer know where to put them. Making extra space in your new closet can be a good idea, although if you want to make it more discreet you can add a couple of doors.
One trick to make the room look bigger is to have the design go from the ceiling to the floor, completely covering the surface. Brighter colours such as the reddish coloured wooden closet pictured here can also help to create the illusion of more space.
Light-coloured wood is also a great idea for small spaces. Other things to consider are that maybe you need a small drawer for underwear, a larger one for t-shirts, a space for shoes, and you wish you could have an area for your sunglasses, or hats. Well, with a cabinet made to measure you can have the space you want, just how and where you want it.
Since you are going to have your closet done, it may be a good idea to supplement it with a small area for a dressing table. You do not need much, a stool, a mirror and a couple of drawers will suffice.
Pictured here we see the ideal bathroom closet—compact and sleek. It also has open railings and open shelves for easy access.
No one knows what's inside a drawer, until it opens and if you want to surprise everyone, or add a fun touch, you could paint the inside of your closet with intense and eye-catching colors.
This option is the perfect balance between practicality, and beauty. A small closet but with an elegance and immense bearing that manages to decorate the space by itself.
The built-in closets are ideal for youth rooms and confined spaces. With them you can take advantage of your walls, and give a surprise to everyone taking things out of them.
If you have the necessary space, or a large room do not hesitate to use it all. Use every inch you have to build a closet that completely covers the room. You can even take advantage of the space to build a shared closet, or add an area for your gadgets, another for your clothes, another for shoes, and so on.
For a practical and functional closet, we recommend the design pictured here—open and simple with plenty of space to neatly hang clothes up.
This design is simple, but what makes it so elegant and different from the rest are the well defined lines that are drawn on the flawless white surface, combined with a spotlight that makes it stand out even more.
We hope you've found something suitable for your home here. For more furnishing ideas such as this one, have a look at Furnishing an apartment: a beginner's guide.